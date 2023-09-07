Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 33
Warnings: 11
Aug. 27 at 2:23 a.m., Gavin Cardoz, 33, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test on Mountain Road.
Aug. 27 at 1:00 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with an incident on Cady Hill Road.
Aug. 27 at 3:31 p.m., an electric tricycle was reportedly causing havoc on the recreation path, but police checked the area and couldn’t locate the trike or its rider.
Aug. 27 at 9:51 p.m., a truck driver with no lights on was spotted on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 28 at 2:01 a.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with a call on Sunset Heights Drive.
Aug. 28 at 7:33 a.m., someone reported an erratic driver reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 28 at 9:10 a.m., someone doing their washing at Stowe Laundry Company on Park Place demanded a refund after being asked to leave.
Aug. 28 at 4:45 p.m., a necklace was reported missing from Sun & Ski Inn and Suites.
Aug. 28 at 6:45 p.m., police intervened in a family dispute on Holmes Lane.
Aug. 28 at 6:54 p.m., found property was returned to its owner at the Maplefields in the village.
Aug. 28 at 8:21 p.m., police never located a possibly intoxicated driver on Mountain Road.
Aug. 29 at 1:19 a.m., Ashley Preston, 25, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and driving with a criminally suspended license after registering a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.199 on Mountain Road.
Aug. 29 at 10:33 a.m., police intervened in a verbal dispute on South Main Street.
Aug. 29 at 7:48 p.m., some mailboxes were vandalized with spray paint on Sinclair Drive.
Aug. 30 at 8:56 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an attempted robbery at Community National Bank.
Aug. 30 at 9:41 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Maple Street.
Aug. 30 at 1:13 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sugar House Road.
Aug. 30 at 1:40 p.m., the owner of a roaming dog on Barrows Road was contacted.
Aug. 30 at 3:10 p.m., an unknown vehicle was reported in a Barrows Road driveway.
Aug. 30 at 8:20 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with a call on Shaw Hill Road.
Aug. 31 at 12:48 a.m., gunshots were reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 31 at 6:52 a.m., police responded to a juvenile incident on Pucker Street.
Aug. 31 at 1:31 p.m., some farm equipment broke down on Stagecoach Road.
Aug. 31 at 2:11 p.m., police are investigating a bad check written on Mountain Road.
Aug. 31 at 2:55 p.m., possible gunshots were reported at Cady Hill Forest.
Aug. 31 at 5:33 p.m., Stowe police passed on a driver complaint to Vermont State Police.
Aug. 31 at 7:24 p.m., police investigated a suspicious noise heard in a garage on Cady Hill Road but found nothing.
Sept. 1 at 4:40 a.m., police investigated a report of someone calling out for help in the night on Mountain Road and checked the area thoroughly but found nothing.
Sept. 1 at 5:07 a.m., odd, possibly animal sounds were reported on South Road.
Sept. 1 at 12:46 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 1 at 10:58 p.m., Chad Kibbe, 39, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for driving under the influence on Mountain Road after he refused a sobriety test.
Sept. 2 at 3:32 a.m., a tow truck was called for a broken-down vehicle on South Main Street.
Sept. 2 at 9:32 a.m., the owner of some goats that had gotten out onto West Hill Road was notified.
Sept. 2 at 2:16 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Main Street.
Sept. 2 at 2:47 p.m., a vehicle pulled into a driveway on Worcester Road and left. The area was checked but the mystery motorist wasn’t located.
Sept. 2 at 4:17 p.m., a skateboard was stolen from a vehicle on Maple Street.
Sept. 2 at 9:57 p.m., Nicole Dashnow, 37, from Winooski, was cited into court for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Sept. 2 at 11:33 p.m., a possibly drunk driver was reported on Luce Hill Road. No arrest was made.
