Total incidents: 95
Total tickets: 37 (4 civil, 3 traffic and 30 warnings)
Aug. 23, 12:51 a.m., Ethan Brown, 18, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Maple Street for driving under the influence. Three tickets were given to his passengers for underage drinking.
Aug. 23, 7:53 a.m., someone was reported sleeping at a gas pump at Irving Oil on Main Street. The person told police he was tired after working night shifts.
Aug. 23, 8:46 a.m., a single-vehicle accident took a driver off-roading on Worcester Loop.
Aug. 23, 9:07 a.m., someone on Stagecoach Road sought information about eviction processes.
Aug. 23, 11:16 a.m., a theft at Shaw’s General Store is under investigation.
Aug. 24, 7:05 a.m., speed enforcement was requested on River Road and patrol officers were notified.
Aug. 24, 12:21 p.m., officers helped Vermont Probation and Parole on Tabor Ridge Road.
Aug. 24, 4:15 p.m., Jonathan Fuller, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for violating court-ordered conditions of release on Main Street.
Aug. 24, 5:07 p.m., Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Johnson, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft and charged with violating court orders and conditions of release.
Aug. 24, 9:56 p.m., a vehicle being driven erratically was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 24, 10:14 p.m., a person was reported sleeping in a parked car at the Citgo Station on South Main Street. The driver said he was tired and pulled over to rest.
Aug. 25, 12:19 p.m., another eviction inquiry, this time from Kidder Lane.
Aug. 25, 12:36 p.m., minor damage resulted from a two-vehicle crash on Main Street.
Aug. 25, 9:31 p.m., a less than quiet night on the Quiet Path? A driver was reported driving erratically on Mayo Farm Road, then pulled over and parked to walk on the path.
Aug. 26, 3:21 p.m., a dog was getting aggressive on Moulton Road, according to a census worker. The dog wasn’t found.
Aug. 26, 11:59 p.m., people being loud at the South Main Street Maplefields’ parking lot were asked to pipe down.
Aug. 27, 11:39 a.m., a theft investigation took play on Kidder Farm Lane.
Aug. 27, 12:08 p.m., one vehicle left the scene after minor damage was caused by two vehicles in a parking lot on Hourglass Drive.
Aug. 27, 12:19 p.m., a contractor refused to hand over the keys to a building owner on Mountain Road. Police couldn’t reach the contractor and told the property owner to change the locks.
Aug. 27, 10:02 p.m., residents were told to quiet down after a noise complaint was reported on Worcester Road.
Aug. 28, 10:33 a.m., a juvenile matter was attended to on West Hill Road.
Aug. 28, 11:36 a.m., Eric Morrison, 49, of Craftsbury Common, was arrested for driving after a criminal license suspension and warned for an inspection violation, on Thomas Lane and South Main Street.
Aug. 28, 2:22 p.m., remember last week? A late-reported theft came in from Slayton Farm Road, where items were taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Aug. 28, 9:08 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated woman outside the Adventure Center at Spruce Peak was taken into protective custody and later brought to detox.
Aug. 29, 11:28 a.m., an out-of-state guest at Edson Hill refused to quarantine and the business asked whether they could ask the guest to leave. According to Det. Sgt. Fred Whitcomb, there really is no recourse for folks — “It’s certainly still friendly education at this point,” he said, and it involves getting people to comply because it’s the right thing to do. If things do get out of hand, cases can be referred to the Attorney General’s office.
Aug. 29, 5:05 p.m., Keith Ryan, 27, of North Troy, was arrested for driving under the influence – refusal, and negligent operation, on River Road.
Aug. 29, 9:56 p.m., people were being loud outside a rental house on Houston Farm Road.
Aug. 29, 11:31 p.m., someone reported on South Main Street that his girlfriend refused to get out of his car. The people, staying at the Golden Eagle, did agree to return to their rooms.
Aug. 29, 11:53 p.m., officers were summoned for a fight in the parking lot of the Golden Eagle. It was verbal only. No word on whether it was about refusing to get out of a car.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
