Total reported incidents: 49
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 49
Warnings: 45
Aug. 22 at 8:24 a.m., lost keys were found at Pinnacle Ski and Sports on Mountain Road.
Aug. 22 at 10:39 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on School Street resulted in only minor damage to the vehicles.
Aug. 22 at 1:45 p.m., a lost wallet was found at Shaw’s on Maple Street.
Aug. 22 at 10:42 p.m., police responded to a noise complaint on Thomas Lane near the recreation center and asked those responsible to leave the area.
Aug. 23 at 12:20 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted only in minor damage to the vehicles.
Aug. 23 at 12:36 p.m., police responded to a child custody matter on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 23 at 1:12 p.m., a house cleaner entered the wrong unlocked residence on West Shaw Hill Road, resulting in an unsuspecting homeowner receiving an unrequested house cleaning.
Aug. 23 at 2:04 p.m., a child was reported standing alone with their bike along on the Stowe Recreational Path. Police responded but did not locate the child.
Aug. 23 at 7:57 p.m., theft of money from a cash drawer was reported at Wildflower Designs on Mountain Road.
Aug. 23 at 8:51 p.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 23 at 9:27 p.m., a man was seen standing on Edson Hill Road. When police responded, he could not be found.
Aug. 24 at 8:08 a.m., a complaint was made to the police about a children’s camp on Mountain Road.
Aug. 24 at 11:42 a.m., police responded to a matter between a landlord and a tenant on South Main Street.
Aug. 24 at 11:57 a.m., a complaint was made to the police about a dog barking on North Road.
Aug. 24 at 1:11 p.m., a discarded car seat and other items were reported on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 24 at 2:41 p.m., someone tried to burn an exterior lock on the toll road.
Aug. 24 at 4:31 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on private property on Stowe Hollow Road resulted in only minor damage.
Aug. 25 at 2:53 a.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 25 at 6:42 a.m., online threats were reported from a resident on Westview Heights Drive.
Aug. 25 at 8:49 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly “all over the road” on Maple Street, but police did not locate the driver.
Aug. 25 at 10:12 a.m., a debit card was left at the Red Barn shopping strip off of Mountain Road.
Aug. 25 at 10:20 a.m., police provided information to the Marlborough, Conn., Police Department in reference to a larceny case.
Aug. 25 at 10:50 a.m., police also provided records to another law enforcement agency.
Aug. 25 at 12:16 p.m., Ian Salls, 35, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license on West Hill Road.
Aug. 25 at 1:33 p.m., a neighbor was concerned about the wellbeing of a dog on Churchill Lane.
Aug. 25 at 2:18 p.m., a person walking along Mansfield Base got a ride back to their hotel.
Aug. 25 at 5:10 p.m., police assisted Vermont State Police with a drug recognition evaluation at the police station.
Aug. 25 at 9:25 p.m., garbage was reported in the middle of Cottage Club Road.
Aug. 25 at 9:30 p.m., a box truck was blocking part of Sylvan Woods Road and was subsequently moved.
Aug. 25 at 10:53 p.m., Stowe Police assisted state police on Maple Street.
Aug. 26 at 9:08 a.m., items were reported stolen on Elizabeths Lane. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 26 at 10:50 a.m., items purchased with a debit card at Remarkable Things on Mountain Road were not fully paid for.
Aug. 26 at 12:10 p.m., a found wallet was returned to its owner.
Aug. 26 at 1:53 p.m., a vehicle moving erratically on Route 100 was not located by police.
Aug. 26 at 7:08 p.m., keys were found on South Main Street.
Aug. 27 at 7:09 a.m., an eBay scam was reported by a Forestdale Farm Lane.
Aug. 27 at 12:08 p.m., a dispute broke out over a parking space on South Main Street.
Aug. 27 at 12:25 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle was reported on Mayo Farm Road.
Aug. 27 at 2:00 p.m., a complaint was made about a vehicle on Waterbury Road, but the vehicle was not located.
Aug. 27 at 3:11 p.m., a cell phone was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 27 at 4:22 p.m., a vehicle was seen parked on Cottage Club Road, but police found nothing suspicious about it.
Aug. 27 at 6:32 p.m., a bicyclist was reportedly hit by a car on Mountain Road, but police couldn’t find any evidence of this when checking the area.
Aug. 27 at 6:50 p.m., a fallen tree blocked North Hollow Road.
Aug. 27 at 7:26 p.m., a lost ring was found on Main Street.
Aug. 28 at 7:40 a.m., yet another erratically moving car was reported, this one on Mountain Road.
Aug. 28 at 9:49 a.m., police responded to a dispute between two people on South Main Street.
Aug. 28 at 11:23 a.m., police helped direct traffic at Smugglers Notch for a motorcycle ride.
Aug. 28 at 11:30 a.m., a patron was harassing restaurant staff at the Wildflower Restaurant at Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road.
Aug. 28 at 5:16 p.m., Charles Bishop, 59, of Stowe was found dead at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street. Though no foul play was apparently involved, the case is under investigation and pending an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
