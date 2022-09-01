Total reported incidents: 55
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 15
Warnings: 11
Aug. 21 at 1:13 a.m., someone with a flashlight was seen at a Mountain Road residence, but no one was onsite. The keyholder of the property was notified.
Aug. 21 at 3:44 a.m., Darren Dunwoody, 22, of Hyde Park was arrested for driving under the influence, his second such offense, leaving the scene of an accident, grossly negligent operation, and driving with a criminally suspended license.
Aug. 21 at 10:53 a.m., a lost dog was reunited with its owner on Cottage Club Road.
Aug. 21 at 2:22 p.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Brook Road after they were reportedly acting in an erratic manner.
Aug. 21 at 5:32 p.m., police provided traffic control while Stowe Electric repaired a downed power line on Mountain Road.
Aug. 21 at 7:41 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department and Stowe Electric with a tree on a power line on Nebraska Valley Road.
Aug. 22 at 1:21 a.m., police are still investigating a fight that broke out on Cape Cod Road.
Aug. 22 at 7:30 a.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Maple Street.
Aug. 22 at 10:12 a.m., attempted fraud was reported on High Farms Road. Police are investigating.
Aug. 22 at 2:12 p.m., fingerprints were taken twice during this hour at the police station on South Main Street.
Aug. 22 at 2:47 p.m., a credit card holder was lost and later found on South Main Street.
Aug. 22 at 2:53 p.m., Miranda Wells, 25, of Fairfax was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test.
Aug. 22 at 3:50 p.m., a wallet was reported lost.
Aug. 22 at 5:29 p.m., a locksmith was called for someone locked out of their Brinkerhoff Lane residence.
Aug. 22 at 8:12 p.m., a man was yelling at some kids at the Stowe Cinema 3Plex on Mountain Road.
Aug. 22 at 8:34 p.m., a dog was returned to its owner after being briefly held at the police station.
Aug. 22 at 11:40 p.m., a man was found sleeping in his car at Cady Hill Forest and asked to move on.
Aug. 23 at 4:49 a.m., police asked someone found sleeping on the grounds of Stowe Mountain Resort to move along as well.
Aug. 23 at 5:02 a.m., police assisted Vermont State Police with a tractor trailer truck stuck in Smugglers Notch.
Aug. 23 at 8:23 a.m., police served a trespass notice on Spruce Road.
Aug. 23 at 10:19 a.m., police were asked to check on a child playing in the road on Pucker Street but never found a kid in that location.
Aug. 23 at 10:51 a.m., a letter and bank form were found and turned into police.
Aug. 23 at 1:08 p.m., a lost license was turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Aug. 23 at 2:52 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Luce Hill Road resulted in minor injuries.
Aug. 23 at 3:45 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road.
Aug. 23 at 4:52 p.m., a truck and an unknown person were spotted on a Birch Hill Road property.
Aug. 23 at 6:25 p.m., someone was reported for camping on Ranch Brook Road, but the campsite was on state land.
Aug. 24 at 9:49 a.m., police kept a lookout for tractor trailer trucks at the bottom of Smugglers Notch.
Aug. 24 at 11:09 a.m., a lost water bottle was found by its owner on Wade Pasture Road.
Aug. 24 at 11:23 a.m., a South Road resident was concerned about trash left on their property.
Aug. 24 at 11:55 a.m., an RV operator that had stopped on Main Street and plugged into an outlet was asked to move along by the outlet’s owner and they did.
Aug. 24 at 12:41 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Aug. 24 at 12:43 p.m., a guest at the Stoweflake Hotel on Mountain Road refused to leave their room.
Aug. 24 at 1:01 p.m., a landscaping truck and trailer was parked the near the intersection, making it difficult for drivers to turn onto Cemetery Road, and was subsequently moved.
Aug. 24 at 4:43 p.m., a vehicle was potentially stolen on Bouchard Road. The matter is under investigation.
Aug. 24 at 4:57 p.m., a dog was allegedly constantly barking on South Hollow Road.
Aug. 24 at 5:13 p.m., a lost wallet was turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Aug. 24 at 7:52 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police on First Street.
Aug. 24 at 8:03 p.m., police are still investigating the theft of an outdoor firepit on Mountain Road.
Aug. 25 at 7:26 p.m., a person was asked to leave an establishment on Mountain Road, which they did, and police gave them a courtesy ride.
Aug. 25 at 7:31 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Aug. 25 at 1:16 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with an injured hiker on Mountain Road.
Aug. 25 at 10:18 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 26 at 10:01 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Luce Hill Road.
Aug. 26 at 11:47 a.m., a possibly fraudulent check was turned into police.
Aug. 26 at 7:55 p.m., a vehicle was stopped in the roadway on North Hill Road, but only because a tree had fallen in the road.
Aug. 26 at 8:46 p.m., police are still investigating a theft on Mountain Road.
Aug. 26 at 10:08 p.m., two men were fighting over car keys at the Matterhorn Restaurant on Mountain Road.
Aug. 26 at 10:58 p.m., police received a noise complaint on Turner Mill Lane.
Aug. 27 at 1:48 a.m., an application for an arrest warrant was sought on Pucker Street.
Aug. 27 at 10:46 a.m., a bike was found abandoned on the Stowe Bike Path.
Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m., a trespass notice was issued on Luce Hill Road.
Aug. 27 at 3:41 p.m., a lost wallet was turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Aug. 27 at 4:31 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Maple Run Lane.
Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m., a call from a Holmes Lane residence was turned over to Stowe Rescue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
