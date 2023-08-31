Total reported incidents: 83
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 18
Aug. 20 at 1:36 p.m., a lost kayak was reported on Route 100.
Aug. 20 at 4:19 p.m., a lost wallet was reported on Main Street.
Aug. 20 at 4:31 p.m., a suspicious person who was reported for setting up a tent on a Mountain Road property said they would leave after being confronted by police.
Aug. 21 at 8:48 a.m., police ruled a complaint regarding vehicle insurance a civil matter.
Aug. 21 at 12:57 p.m., someone else complained about camping at a private property on Mountain Road.
Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m., a telephone pedestal on Little River Farm Road was vandalized with graffiti.
Aug. 22 at 10:12 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Mansfield View Road.
Aug. 22 at 10:41 a.m., Ellen Fradette, 35, from South Walden, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Pucker Street.
Aug. 22 at 11:50 a.m., police assisted Stowe Emergency Medical Services and Stowe Mountain Rescue with an incident on Haul Road.
Aug. 22 at 2:01 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Aug. 23 at 12:35 p.m., a car collision resulting only in minor damage occurred on Main Street.
Aug. 23 at 3:54 p.m., a vehicle almost struck another one on Route 100, but the nearly offending vehicle was not located.
Aug. 23 at 6:06 p.m., a reckless driver doing burnouts in a Mountain Road parking lot left the scene before police arrived.
Aug. 23 at 7:49 p.m., a roaming dog was reported on Big Spruce Road.
Aug. 23 at 8:25 p.m., a car collision occurred in a Mountain Road parking lot.
Aug. 23 at 9:00 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown Police Department with traffic stops on Washington Highway and Center Road.
Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Maple Street.
Aug. 24 at 4:15 p.m., a car hit a bear on Stagecoach Road.
Aug. 24 at 8:57 p.m., a suspicious person was reportedly walking around outside of a business on South Main Street but there was no one there when police arrived.
Aug. 25 at 6:25 a.m., a van parked on South Main Street was gone by the time police arrived.
Aug. 25 at 8:25 a.m., someone reported a cigarette butt left smoldering on Mountain Road was a fire hazard.
Aug. 25 at 9:45 a.m., a vehicle passing cars on Pucker Street was not located by police.
Aug. 25 at 9:47 a.m., a vehicle caused damage to a lawn on Mountain Road.
Aug. 25 at 11:35 a.m., a dispute over purchased furniture on South Main Street was deemed a civil issue by police.
Aug. 25 at 4:43 p.m., the subject of a welfare check on Mountainside Drive was not located.
Aug. 26 at 6:10 p.m., the window of a vehicle in a recreation path parking lot was smashed but nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Aug. 26 at 9:18 p.m., a wallet was found on Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
