Total reported incidents: 117
Arrests: 4
Total tickets: 53 – 42 warnings, 9 traffic tickets and 2 municipal tickets
Aug. 2 at 7:08 a.m., dogs were reported having killed chickens at a Fox Hill Road home. A caller believed them to belong to a neighbor but police said they did not.
Aug. 2 at 1:31 p.m., a person on Sylvan Woods Road called for advice on how to retrieve belongings from their girlfriend.
Aug. 2 at 4:37 p.m., a dog was found on Mountain Road and later returned to its owner.
Aug. 2 at 5:35 p.m., bears in trash cans but the bears had left the area.
Aug. 2 at 7:38 p.m., a verbal argument broke out on Partridge Hill Road. No action was taken.
Aug. 2 at 8:51 p.m., another pooch was on the loose, and returned to its owner.
Aug. 3 at 12:31 a.m., youths were found hanging around the ice arena on Park Street and said they were leaving.
Aug. 3 at 6:41 a.m., everything was found to be OK after a welfare check on Carey Farm Road.
Aug. 3 at 9:11 a.m., another welfare check, this time on Mountain Road, where a person reported a suspicious incident. Lamoille County Mental Health was notified.
Aug. 3 at 3:11 p.m., American Beauty, anyone? Trash was seen billowing from a landscaping vehicle on Moscow Road. The owner was contacted to have someone pick it up.
Aug. 3 at 4:42 p.m., all was quiet at a Wood Road home after a noise complaint.
Aug. 3 at 5:59 p.m., a caller said two people swore at them after advising they were on a private road.
Aug. 4 at 10:13 a.m., a caller on Worcester Loop said their house sitter reported suspicious activity, that maybe someone had been in the house. Turns out nothing was amiss.
Aug. 4 at 12:41 p.m., a caller wanted to document that they were receiving what they considered harassing phone calls.
Aug. 4 at 7:01 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with property damage but nothing else took place at Pucker Street and Mansfield View Road.
Aug. 4 at 7:55 p.m., the highway department removed a downed tree on Weeks Hill Road.
Aug. 5 at 11:12 a.m., a person was seen taking photos of a house on Robinson Springs Road. They had a legitimate reason for the shutterbugging — they worked for a bank.
Aug. 5 at 1:51 p.m. and 4:06 p.m., reports from Stagecoach Road of a speeding vehicle and another nearly hitting mailboxes. Neither was found.
Aug. 5 at 4:47 p.m., Kaylee Sevene, 21, of Stowe, was arrested on Main St., charged with driving after criminal license suspension and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 5 at 5:54 p.m., someone smelled electric lettuce and reported it. When officers arrived, there were no marijuana tokers.
Aug. 5 at 11:58 p.m., Allyson Michaels, 30, of Stowe died on Maple St. According to Det. Fred Whitcomb the death is under investigation, but there’s no foul play suspected. Autopsy results from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office are pending.
Aug. 6 at 3:31 p.m., a man was reported starting a vehicle that was not his. It’s not known who the man is.
Aug. 6 at 7:59 p.m., Brady Chilson, 29, of Derby was arrested at Mayo Farm Road and West Hill Road, charged with driving after criminal license suspension. He was ticketed for having plates not assigned and given a warning for having defective equipment and an uninspected vehicle.
Aug. 7 at 9:03 a.m., a Pucker Street man was disoriented and experiencing an altered mental status. He was taken to Copley Hospital by Stowe EMS.
Aug. 7 at 10:42 a.m., R & R and dash? A Stoweflake Resort guest left without paying and their credit card was denied. This is being handled as a civil matter.
Aug. 7 at 11:24 a.m., overcrowding at a Towne Farm Lane address was reported, but unfounded.
Aug. 7 at 11:36 a.m., someone complained about a dog tied up outside a Waterbury Road home — it was fine.
Aug. 7 at 1:20 p.m., a strange Samaritan on Mountain and Cape Cod Roads reported that a fellow driver pulled up alongside them, to yell at them for not stopping for pedestrians in a cross walk.
Aug. 7 at 1:48 p.m., shooting was reported on Upper Baird Road. Nothing was found.
Aug. 7 at 10:34 p.m., Jason Gelinuea, 44, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence on Mountain Road, with a reported blood alcohol content of .082 percent.
Aug. 8 at 12:36 a.m., Catherine Ferguson, 27, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence on South Main Street after refusing to provide a blood alcohol content sample.
Aug. 8 at 1:23 a.m., noise was reported on Highland Avenue. Those involved said they would keep it down.
Aug. 8 at 1:06 p.m., an argument broke out on South Main Street, and it currently under investigation.
Aug. 8 at 1:13 p.m., dogs were reported as being locked in a vehicle. They weren’t found.
Aug. 8 at 3:40 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police after a tractor-trailer became stuck in Smuggler’s Notch. The road was closed on the Stowe side for half an hour or so.
Aug. 8 at 4:50 p.m., a worried parent called about their child, who was reached by phone and went home.
Aug. 8 at 6:18 p.m., a dog on the loose will cost its owner, who was ticketed for a second offense in a year for letting Fido roam.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.