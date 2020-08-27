Total reported incidents: 139
Arrest: 2
Tickets: 8
Warnings: 25
Aug. 16, 8:34 a.m., items were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in a driveway on High Farms Road.
Aug. 16, 8:55 a.m., three people entered an unlocked garage and went through three vehicles overnight. Cash and sunglasses were taken, this time on Slayton Farm Road. Lock your vehicles.
Aug. 16, 8:16 a.m., items were taken from a vehicle parked at a home on … High Farms Road.
Aug. 16, 9:04 a.m., someone went through an unlocked car on — all together now — High Farms Road. Nothing was taken.
Aug. 16, 9:14 a.m., money was taken from an unlocked truck. Yup, it was on High Farms Road. Lock your vehicles. Also, don’t steal, but lock your vehicle.
Aug. 16, 10:56 a.m., High Farms Road again. This time multiple items were taken, again from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway.
Aug. 16, 11:19 a.m., items were taken from two unlocked vehicles, on Slayton Farm Road.
Aug. 16, 11:29 a.m., a home on Slayton Road was burglarized.
Aug. 16, 12:31 p.m., a garage was burglarized, this time on Barnes Hill Road. A chainsaw, glasses and money were taken.
Aug. 16, 1:44 p.m., more theft, this time flip flops and a cloth mask from the pond at Commodores Inn.
Aug. 16, 3:26 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute took place on Mountain Road.
Aug. 16, 3:48 p.m., Moulton Lane residents complained about dogs running through their yard.
Aug. 16, 5:09 p.m., a landlord and tenant engaged in what police called a civil matter on South Marshall Road.
Aug. 16, 7:24 p.m., a family member had to bring their intoxicated relative home from Pucker Street.
Aug. 16, 9:07 p.m., fireworks were reported on Mountain Road, but nothing was found.
Aug. 17, 12:55 p.m., a landscaping company was given a warning after dumping grass at the old dump on Adams Mill Road.
Aug. 17, 3:51 p.m., trash and a fire pit were found near Thomas Lane, in the woods.
Aug. 17, 5:23 p.m., someone on High Farms Road reported seeing a flashlight out the window during the night.
Aug. 18, 9:23 a.m., a person on Moscow Road was receiving texts from a stranger.
Aug. 18, 4:52 p.m., a driver was reported as driving erratically. When police found the vehicle in question on Stagecoach Road there was no one in it.
Aug. 18, 8:36 p.m., cigarette theft is under investigation at Maplefields on South Main Street.
Aug. 19, 1:37 p.m., a power outage was reported on High Farms Road but was not found.
Aug. 19, 7:34 a.m., a driver on Mountain Road was reported as being intoxicated and patrol officers were notified.
Aug. 19, 11:03 a.m., a credit card was reported as being stolen on South Main Street — it was a mistake.
Aug. 19, 11:37 a.m., dog bites person — a minor injury resulted from the Toll Road incident.
Aug. 19, 1:09 p.m., at least make it cute: Vandals created “unreadable” graffiti on a Thomas Lane power vault.
Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m., loose dogs were reportedly barking in a yard on Sanborn Road. They were picked up.
Aug. 20, 10:44 a.m., Jonathan Fuller, 33, of St. Johnsbury was cited for driving with a suspended license and violating court conditions.
Aug. 20, 12:02 p.m., police responded to a civil dispute about a roommate moving out, leaving a damaged mess on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 21, back at Barnes Road — someone reported, late, that an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through over the weekend.
Aug. 21, 3:20 p.m., downed telephone lines created a traffic hazard on Maple Street.
Aug. 22, 12:09 a.m., Samantha Decoteau, 34, of Waterbury Center, was arrested for suspected driving under the influence on Mountain Road and was ticketed for not staying in her lane.
Aug. 22, 2:06 a.m., homeowners were talked to after a loud party on Houston Farm Road.
Aug. 22, 11:59 a.m. a Farrell Farm Lane property owner asked what to do about dirt bike-riding on the land.
Aug. 22, 2:38 p.m., officers helped with traffic control on Main Street during a funeral procession.
Aug. 22, 6:12 p.m., threats and/or harassment was reported on South Main Street and is under investigation.
Aug. 22, 10:36 p.m., David McGuire, 39, of West Hartford, Conn., was arrested for suspected driving under the influence and ticketed for a signal infraction.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
