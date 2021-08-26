Total reported incidents: 25
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 49
Warnings: 38
August 15 at 2:01 p.m., police responded to a landlord-tenant issue on Waterbury Road.
August 15 at 2:30 p.m., police assisted Mountain Rescue and Stowe EMS in a rescue at Moss Glen Falls.
August 15 at 8:20 p.m., a person at the Toll Road said they needed a ride, but cancelled after they found another.
August 16 at 7:14 a.m., two bikers who refused to leave and said they didn’t live in the area were reported on Wade Pasture Road, but police didn’t find them.
August 16 at 10:10 a.m., Timothy Ayotte, 35, from Morristown was taken into custody on two arrest warrants and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
August 16 at 4:00 p.m., a possible Facebook scam involving the use of an address was reported on Pucker Street.
August 16 at 5:53 p.m., a tow truck was called for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
August 16 at 8:16 p.m., a cell phone was lost on the toll road.
August 17 at 10:23 a.m., police responded to a landlord-tenant issue on Tansy Hill Road.
August 17 at 11:25 a.m., an employee at Charlie B’s on Mountain Road quit and possibly took some money on their way out.
August 17 at 6:06 p.m., a bike was recovered.
August 18 at 3:21 p.m., a wallet was recovered and returned to its owner.
August 18 at 11:37 p.m., people making noise on Covered Bridge Road were asked to leave.
August 19 at 4:43 p.m., dirt was thrown in a pool and a painting ripped off the wall at Stoweflake Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
August 20 at 10:26 a.m., police responded to a landlord-tenant issue on Tansy Hill Road.
August 20 at 1:23 p.m., police found a lost debit card.
August 20 at 2:12 p.m., police found a lost wallet on Bingham Falls Trail.
August 20 at 7:49 p.m., police responded to a family issue on Moss Glen Falls Road and a person was asked to leave.
August 20 at 8:49 p.m., police assisted mountain rescue responding to a call at Mansfield Base.
August 20 at 10:03 p.m., a dog found on Pucker Street was returned to its owner.
August 21 at 9:39 a.m., a vehicle broke down on Mountain Road.
August 21 at 10:45 a.m., a passport was found on Mountain Road and returned to its owner.
August 21 at 3:20 p.m., a wallet was found on Waterbury Road and returned to its owner.
August 21 at 5:51 p.m., a vehicle moving erratically was not located by police on Route 100.
August 21 at 9:05 p.m., Allison Morgan, 26, from Ottsville, PA, was arrested for driving under the influence and criminal refusal.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.