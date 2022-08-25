Total reported incidents: 57

Arrests: 1

No serious injuries

Stowe police say no one was seriously injured nor cited in the head-on collision between a truck and an SUV on Pucker Street last week.

Joe Brosseau, a longtime United Parcel Service employee who was involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries, his vehicle was totaled, and he has no health insurance.

To help, the Stowe Community Fund is raising money to help him get back on his feet: gofundme.com/f/helping-joe-brosseau.
Stowe Mountain Rescue

Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the rescue of a second dog in as many weeks. Well, sort of. Julius, seen here in the squad’s rig, was accompanying his human on a hike on Stowe Pinnacle when he was injured and could no longer bear weight on his leg. Stowe Police got to the scene first and helped the rescue team members bring the man down on the litter.

Then, just as Stowe Mountain Rescue was wrapping up, call No. 2 came in: Two hikers on Maple Ridge on the Underhill side of Mt. Mansfield found themselves in a precarious spot. Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol delivered warm clothing and psychological first aid while the team made its way to the scene. All the subjects needed was a short rope for reassurance, some warm encouraging words, plus a few reminders to admire the spectacular view as we hiked up to the ridge. The grateful duo was thankful for the help and vowed to stick to less scrambly hikes in the future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.