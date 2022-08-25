Total reported incidents: 57
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 22
Warnings: 12
August 14 at 7:58 a.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on West Hill Road, but the driver was never found by police.
August 14 at 9:18 a.m., a person reported missing was found on Owls Head Lane.
August 14 at 1:40 p.m., a ring lost on Mountain Road was subsequently found.
August 14 at 2:06 p.m., a possibly counterfeit bill was passed off as legal tender on Mountain Road.
August 14 at 7:24 p.m., letters were stolen off a sign near the Stowe Cinema 3Plex on Mountain Road.
August 14 at 8:21 p.m., police intervened in a verbal argument being conducted on Mountain Road.
August 15 at 1:03 a.m., a key was found on Maple Street.
August 15 at 9:52 a.m., two credit cards were found on South Main Street.
August 15 at 1:13 p.m., police checked on a dog left in a vehicle on Park Street.
August 15 at 1:31 p.m., unsanctioned arrows were painted in the roadway on Maple Street.
August 15 at 4:23 p.m., a two-vehicle parking lot collision was reported on South Main Street.
August 15 at 6:14 p.m., police provided traffic control on Mountain Road until a disabled vehicle could be towed away.
August 15 at 10:03 p.m., Stowe police provided drug evaluation services for the Berlin Police Department from their home perch on South Main Street.
August 16 at 12:27 p.m., a wallet was reported lost at the police station on South Main Street.
August 16 at 3:41 p.m., police received a request for a radar cart to deter speeding on Maple Street.
August 16 at 4:51 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road.
August 16 at 6:57 p.m., a bear got into a dumpster on South Main Street.
August 16 at 7:09 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Maple Street.
August 16 at 9:28 p.m., possible harassment was reported on South Main Street. Both parties involved were warned by police.
August 17 at 6:21 a.m., chickens were making a racket on Cliff Street at an hour that was much too early for some of their neighbors.
August 17 at 6:38 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Pucker Street.
August 17 at 3:48 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred between a truck and an SUV on Pucker Street but resulted only in minor injuries to both parties.
August 17 at 5:19 p.m., a person was walking in the middle of Mountain Road and yelling.
August 17 at 5:49 p.m., an instance of fraud where an email was hacked, and a false invoice sent was reported on Foster Farm Road.
August 18 at 1:40 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Pucker Street.
August 18 at 1:55 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with an operation on the Pinnacle Trail.
August 18 at 2:34 p.m., a cat attacked another cat on a North Hollow Road property.
August 18 at 2:38 p.m., a cellphone found on Mountain Road was returned to its owner.
August 18 at 4:23 p.m., a bag found on Mountain Road was returned to its owner.
August 18 at 9:01 p.m., a credit card was lost on South Main Street.
August 19 at 11:59 a.m., police are still investigating an incident involving stolen items at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
August 19 at 10:18 p.m., an intoxicated pedestrian found on Waterbury Road was given a lift to a relative’s residence.
August 19 at 10:58 p.m., disorderly campers were asked to leave the Smugglers’ Notch State Campground on Mountain Road.
August 20 at 10:45 a.m., a dog was reportedly in distress on Depot Street; the dog’s owner was tending to it when police arrived on the scene.
August 20 at 12:08 p.m., a walker on the Stowe Recreation Path was concerned about the welfare of someone else on the path but police never located this person.
August 20 at 4:13 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Pucker Street.
August 20 at 5:19 p.m., a caller reported their concern for a hiker walking along Mountain Road; when stopped by police, the hiker said they did not need assistance.
August 20 at 8:37 p.m., two people at Trapp Family Lodge got into it over parking to such a degree that police had to get involved.
August 20 at 8:55 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident thought someone had broken into their home, but police found no evidence that occurred.
August 20 at 9:31 p.m., a vehicle broke down on Nebraska Valley Road and the owner had to arrange for its removal.
August 20 at 9:56 p.m., a Miller Brook Lane resident heard loud party noises nearby, but police never found evidence of a good time.
August 20 at 10:04 p.m., Jason Sand, 46, of Nashua, N.H., was arrested for domestic assault at the Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
August 20 at 11:04 p.m., neighbors to a rental residence complained about loud partying on Maple Street. Revelers said they would keep it down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
