Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 18
Warnings: 11
Aug. 13 at 6:42 a.m., an officer conducted foot patrol in Stowe village.
Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., a vehicle did damage to a lawn on Mountain Road.
Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m., Samantha Jarvis, 32, from Hinesburg, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of cocaine, providing false information to a police officer and on an in-state warrant on Mountain Road. At the same incident, Matthew Cooke, 32, from Middlebury, was also arrested for misdemeanor cocaine possession, providing false information to a police officer and on an in-state warrant.
Aug. 13 at 6:14 p.m., someone alleged their hotel room at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street was trashed while they were out.
Aug. 13 at 11:19 p.m., police responded to a mental health matter on South Main Street.
Aug. 14 at 9:46 a.m., police assisted with traffic at an accident on Laporte Road.
Aug. 14 at 10:43 a.m., Carrie Adams, 38, from Hardwick, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and negligent operation on Moscow Road.
Aug. 14 at 10:46 a.m., tools were reported stolen on Taber Ridge Road.
Aug. 14 at 11:36 a.m., a black Audi was reportedly trespassing and traveling at a high rate of speed on Spruce Peak Road.
Aug. 14 at 12:03 p.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
Aug. 14 at 7:41 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department in checking out propane a leak on South Main Street.
Aug. 15 at 12:44 a.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle in a Mountain Road parking lot.
Aug. 15 at 7:49 a.m., property found in Thompson Park was later returned to its owner.
Aug. 15 at 8:41 a.m., a loose dog on Edson Hill Road was returned to its owner.
Aug. 15 at 9:17 a.m., property damage was reported at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Aug. 15 at 10:27 a.m., a dog was reported running in the middle of West Hill Road, but no such canine was found.
Aug. 15 at 11:42 a.m., police closed the gate to Smugglers Notch after a truck got stuck further up in the road.
Aug. 15 at 12:06 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Aug. 15 at 2:17 p.m., police assisted a member of the public with bank paperwork on Scribner Road.
Aug. 15 at 4:51 p.m., a person reportedly “passed out” in their vehicle on South Main Street was just sleeping.
Aug. 15 at 5:04 p.m., a snake was reported on a White Gates Lane porch, but it left peacefully.
Aug. 15 at 7:23 p.m., a collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on Cape Cod Road.
Aug. 16 at 6:46 a.m., police are still investigating a burglary at Notchbrook General Store on Mountain Road. Cash was taken from the register.
Aug. 16 at 9:48 a.m., police are also still investigating a burglary at Mirror Mirror on Mountain Road where sunglasses, jewelry and cash were taken.
Aug. 16 at 2:04 p.m., a possible social media scam was reported on Holmes Lane.
Aug. 16 at 4:34 p.m., a necklace was lost on Mountain Road.
Aug. 16 at 6:18 p.m., a swerving vehicle was reported on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 16 at 6:44 p.m., a suspicious man was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 16 at 10:32 p.m., a South Main Street resident complained about someone on their property and the person left right away.
Aug. 17 at 8:44 a.m., Dedalus Wine Shop and Market on Mountain Road called police with concerns about a former employee.
Aug. 17 at 11:50 a.m., a vehicle drove off Pucker Road.
Aug. 17 at 12:10 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred in the parking lot at Stowe Mountain Resort off Mountain Road.
Aug. 17 at 2:54 p.m., a person had reportedly been paid to paint a house on Taber Ridge Road but had not done the work. Police deemed it an issue for the civil courts.
Aug. 17 at 6:01 p.m., police responded to a report of a broken-down vehicle on Barrows Road but it was gone by the time they arrived.
Aug. 17 at 6:49 p.m., an incident of tailgating was reported on Laporte Road in Morristown.
Aug. 17 at 7:29 p.m., police never caught up with a reportedly erratic driver on South Main Street.
Aug. 17 at 8:07 p.m., the owners of the horses that had gotten loose on Mountain Road were aware of the issue when police contacted them about it.
Aug. 17 at 9:29 p.m., a car hit a bear on Mountain Road, but the bear was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.
Aug. 17 at 11:13 p.m., a bag of clothing was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 18 at 2:13 p.m., a complaint was filed concerning a speeding driver on Sylvan Park Road.
Aug. 18 at 10:13 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a possible gun incident on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 18 at 11:17 p.m., a caller complained about the loud music at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road.
Aug. 18 at 11:22 p.m., a vehicle was allegedly left running for over two hours on Mountain Road, but police didn’t locate it.
Aug. 19 at 1:53 a.m., a large tree branch fell and obstructed Weeks Hill Road.
Aug. 19 at 3:36 a.m., a license plate was found on Main Street.
Aug. 19 at 7:10 a.m., a vehicle damaged a driveway barricade on Weeks Hill Road.
Aug. 19 at 10:51 a.m., a complaint from a tenant regarding a landlord at Weeks Hill Meadows was deemed a civil issue.
Aug. 19 at 2:18 p.m., a dog was allegedly left in a vehicle on Luce Hill Road.
Aug. 19 at 8:54 p.m., vehicle damage was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 19 at 9:42 p.m., police searched a house on Cottage Club Road after its occupants heard a noise.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
