Total reported incidents: 27
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 61
Warnings: 57
August 1 at 11:18 a.m., a cab driver required police assistance in collecting a fare on South Main Street.
August 1 at 6:34 p.m., a drunk man was collected on Sterling Valley Road and given a ride to detox.
August 3 at 9:40 a.m., police went to perform a welfare check at a residence on South Main Street, but the person they sought was not there.
August 3 at 12:27 p.m., a vehicle clipping a cyclist with their side mirror on Route 100 was reported after the event occurred.
August 3 at 12:35 p.m., a caller complained to police about children jumping from a bridge on Moscow Road. The children were found with an adult and claimed they were doing no such thing.
August 3 at 12:36 p.m., a report of wires down on Covered Bridge Road was reported to police.
August 3 at 1:02 p.m., a vehicle passed another vehicle in a work zone. The passing vehicle’s registered owner was contacted.
August 4 at 8:46 a.m., an idling truck seen on Weeks Hill Road was simply making a delivery.
August 4 at 11:50 a.m., a loose dog was seen on Mountain Road and its owner was not found.
August 4 at 4:05 p.m., vehicles were seen speeding on Moscow Road.
August 4 at 4:11 p.m., a two-vehicle collision resulting only in property damage occurred on Mountain Road.
August 5 at 10:21 a.m., a caller grew worried after the person who was supposed to meet them on Mountain Road never showed. The no-show was found to be fine.
August 5 at 10: 53 a.m., a license was found on Cottage Club Road.
August 5 at 12:41 p.m., an OnStar SOS signal was investigated on Moscow Road, but nothing was found.
August 5 at 1:05 p.m., a vehicular incident on Mountain Road was reported after it occurred.
August 5 at 1:45 p.m., a two-vehicle collision resulting only in property damage occurred on Mountain Road.
August 5 at 3:30 p.m., in an extreme case of littering, trash bags were reportedly falling out of the back of a truck and all over Mountain Road.
August 5 at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle was seen careening all over Mountain Road, but the driver was not found.
August 6 at 10:01 a.m., two dogs were barking in a van with the windows lowered approximately six inches on Weeks Hill Road. The van was not found.
August 6 at 10:14 a.m., an elevator in a building on Mountain Road was having issues with its emergency telephone.
August 6 at 10:38 a.m., a lost Vermont registration plate was reported on Mountain Road.
August 6 at 12:50 p.m., police performed a VIN check on South Main Street.
August 6 at 10:30 p.m., Robert Gillespie, 70, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence on his second and subsequent offense on Mountain Road.
August 7 at 11:02 a.m., police served court paperwork at a residence on Mountain Road.
August 7 at 5:24 p.m., a resident on Mountain Road complained of a neighbor’s dog running next door.
August 7 at 10:31 p.m., a report of a dispute between two people on Mountain Road was found to be unfounded.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
