Total reported incidents: 91
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 32
Warnings: 26
April 9 at 5:06 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that driven off of North Hill Road.
April 9 at 5:48 a.m., Alexander Krall, 33, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to submit to sobriety tests. Police declined to release further information about the arrest before press time.
April 9 at 3:26 p.m., police responded to a report of someone trespassing at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road, but the person was never located.
April 9 at 7 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department in checking on a fire in Thompson Park.
April 10 at 5:34 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Vermont State Police with a juvenile matter on Pucker Street.
April 10 at 1:32 p.m., found property was returned to its owner.
April 10 at 2:02 p.m., lost credit cards were found at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
April 10 at 3:18 p.m., vehicle damage was reported on Mountain Road.
April 10 at 4:52 p.m., a car collision on Waterbury Road resulted in no serious injury to the drivers involved.
April 11 at 9:05 a.m., a car collision on North Hill Road resulted in no serious injury to the drivers involved.
April 11 at 1:50 p.m., a jacket was found on Mountain Road.
April 11 at 3:36 p.m., an earring was found on Mountain Road.
April 11 at 4:53 p.m., a vehicle crashed on West Hill Road.
April 12 at 12:43 p.m., a thief was arrested at the Maplefields on South Main Street, but Stowe police declined to release any further details before press time.
April 12 at 4:39 p.m., fraudulent activity through a rental property website was reported on Lower Judson Lane.
April 12 at 5:22 p.m., someone on Mountain Road put out their bonfire after being told to do so by police.
April 12 at 5:46 p.m., a person found a dog in the woods on Edson Hill Road, and the owner eventually showed up to claim it.
April 12 at 5:46 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Maple Street.
April 13 at 1:36 p.m., a moving van parked in the road on Depot Street was later moved.
April 13 at 4:15 p.m., a dog found near Moscow Road was returned to its home.
April 13 at 4:28 p.m., court paperwork was served at a Mountain Road residence.
April 14 at 1:48 a.m., a strange man was seen looking through windows at a Town Farm Lane residence.
April 14 at 8 a.m., the driver of a broken down vehicle was assisted by police on Moscow Road.
April 14 at 8:19 a.m., a drunk person walking along Mountain Road was given a ride home.
April 14 at 10:03 a.m., police looked into a possibly bad check on Mountain Road.
April 14 at 10:57 a.m., used needles were found behind a Sylvan Park Road business.
April 14 at 6:14 p.m., police found a drunk man walking on the sidewalk on Main Street.
April 14 at 8:39 p.m., a speeding vehicle reported on Route 100 was found and stopped by police.
April 15 at 10:02 a.m., a cellphone was found and turned into the police station.
April 15 at 2:03 p.m., police checked on a driver who had stopped on Moscow Road because he thought something might be wrong with his vehicle.
April 15 at 4:53 p.m., police helped a driver with a broken down vehicle on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
