Total reported incidents: 54
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 60
Warnings: 44
April 4 at 7:38 a.m., a complaint was made about a vehicle passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing at the intersection of Luce Hill Road and Bouchard Road
April 4 at 11:53 a.m., a resident along South Marshall Road reported an internet scammer had contacted them looking for money.
April 4 at 12:39 p.m., police documented a family member who was asked to leave and left willingly from a residence along South Main Street.
April 4 at 3:39 p.m., a car hit a cyclist at the intersection of Pucker Street and West Hill Road. The cyclist was transported by Stowe EMS to Copley Hospital while the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield while making a left turn.
April 4 at 4:25 p.m., a parking lot collision at Mansfield Base was reported after the fact.
April 5 at 9:24 a.m., a vehicle jumped the curb and drove up on the sidewalk at Mountain Road and Dump Road but left the scene before police arrived.
April 5 at 10:10 a.m., 911 was called from Stowe Hollow Road, but the caller hung up immediately.
April 5 at 11:06 a.m., another parking lot collision at Mansfield Base reported after the initial incident.
April 5 12:51 p.m. an iPad was reported stolen at the Stowe Mountain Lodge.
April 5 at 2:46 p.m., a South Main Street resident reported harassing phone calls.
April 5 at 6:00 p.m., police received a complaint from someone who saw a vehicle multiple times along Mountain Road.
April 5 at 10:39 p.m., police located the subject of a welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort. The person was found intoxicated and turned over to a family member.
April 6 at 7:48 a.m., a lost wallet was reported on Mountain Road.
April 6 at 12:59 p.m., a vehicle crashed along Nebraska Valley Road.
April 6 at 1:05 p.m., someone at Cottage Club Road called looking to recover property but provided no further details and didn’t follow up.
April 6 at 2:26 p.m., a 911 hang-up along Mountain Road resulted in no emergency found.
April 6 at 5:08 p.m., a driver was spoken to by police after being reported for erratic movement around Waterbury Road.
April 6 at 5:10 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department with a drug investigation on South Main Street.
April 6 at 11:15 p.m., an intoxicated person who refused to leave the Mobil station on South Main Street was transported back to his residence by police and turned over to another adult.
April 7 at 8:24 a.m., a tennis bag was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight on Luce Hill Road.
April 7 at 5:50 p.m., police were unable to locate a reported dirt bike being driven on Mountain Rd.
April 8 at 10:40 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision at Pucker Street and Stagecoach Road.
April 8 at 10:49 a.m., police responded to a tenant of a Mountain Road residence yelling at a landscaper.
April 8 at 10:24 p.m., Mikah Ackerman, 21, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Pucker Street for driving under the influence of drugs.
April 9 at 6:05 a.m., a resident along South Main Street lodged a noise complaint against maintenance workers for causing noise at a reportedly ungodly hour.
April 9 at 6:05 a.m., state police requested assistance looking for a possible suicidal person walking from Waterbury to Stowe along Waterbury Road who was not located.
April 9 at 10:20 a.m., an alleged trespasser at the Golden Eagle Resort fled before police arrived.
April 9 at 10:27 a.m., a welfare check along South Main Street found someone to be fine.
April 9 at 11:44 a.m., police were alerted to a possible illegal burning of brush on Old Farm Road but nothing was found.
April 9 at 12:19 p.m., a vehicle leaping over an embankment along Luce Hill Road resulted in injury severe enough to warrant transportation of the driver to Copley Hospital by Stowe EMS.
April 9 at 1:22 p.m., a “juvenile matter” was reported.
April 9 at 4:15 p.m., police were involved in a family custody matter at a Weeks Hill Road home.
April 9 at 4:27 p.m., a caller checked in with police to see if a complaint had been made in an attempt to remove him from his residence, but no such call had been made.
April 9 at 5:36 p.m., an incident that occurred at the Trapp Family Lodge is being investigated.
April 9 at 6:03 p.m., a death notification was delivered on Mountain Road.
April 9 at 10:17 p.m., a fire alarm went off for an unknown reason at a house on Thomas Lane; maintenance was contacted.
April 10 at 1:17 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Gilcrest Road; revelers were advised to “turn it down.”
April 10 at 9:36 a.m., a temporary restraining order was served on South Main Street.
April 10 at 3:04 p.m., 38-year-old Colchester resident Matthew Terjelian was charged with Driving with a criminally Suspended License at Pucker Street and Elizabeth’s Lane.
April 10 at 3:22 p.m., an officer supervised a resident’s removal of their personal belongings on Maple Street.
April 10 at 3:25 p.m., a possible temporary restraining order violation was reported; complainant was advised to bring it up at a court hearing.
April 10 at 3:38 p.m. James Gibbons, 52, of Milton, was arrested for driving under the influence on his first offense. He was also issued a ticket for operating without a license and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
April 10 at 4:38 p.m., a person was ticketed for intoxication at Golden Eagle Resort.
April 10 at 4:45 p.m., a loose cow was reported on Pucker Street.
April 10 at 5:06 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on West View Road and was found to be at the wrong address.
April 10 at 5:09 p.m., a welfare check on Luce Hill Road found someone fine.
April 10 at 6:14 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly driving too fast and passing other vehicles on Mountain Road, but not located by police.
April 10 at 6:28 p.m., Lamoille County Mental Health was called to assist someone experiencing a mental health situation along Luce Hill Road.
April 10 at 8:47 p.m., everything was found in order after a welfare check on Nebraska Valley Road.
April 10 at 9:32 p.m. a vehicle alert was set off then canceled on Maple Run Lane.
April 10 at 11:47 p.m., 21-year-old Brock Perkins of Wolcott was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
