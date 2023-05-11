Total reported incidents: 64
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 5
April 30 at 12:07 p.m., a loose dog reported on Waterbury Road was not located by police.
April 30 at 3:03 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a South Main Street resident who was never located.
April 30 at 3:48 p.m., police received a complaint about a driver on Waterbury Road, but it was too late to do anything about it.
April 30 at 8:28 p.m., Jenel Poulin, 36, from Morristown, was arrested on an in-state warrant, and police transported her to the Northeast Correctional Complex.
May 1 at 8:22 a.m., a tractor trailer truck switched it up this time and got stuck on Barrows Road, not in the Smugglers Notch portion of Route 108.
May 2 at 8:25 a.m., police deemed a dispute over an eviction on Park Street to be a matter for the civil courts.
May 2 at 5:07 p.m., police opened an investigation into a possible stalking incident on Academy Way.
May 2 at 6:00 p.m., Graham Taylor, 45, from Stowe, was arrested on two counts of operation without consent, grand larceny and cocaine possession along with his companion, Landon Urban, 36, from Starksboro, who was arrested on in-state warrant. Stowe police caught up with the pair at Fairground Plaza in Morristown after they allegedly stole a vehicle.
May 2 at 9:56 p.m., police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Mountain Road but found nothing suspicious upon investigating.
May 3 at 10:56 a.m., a possible scam was reported on Notchbrook Road.
May 3 at 1:08 p.m., lost property was returned to its owner on South Main Street.
May 3 at 2:05 p.m., the complainant in a civil case over non-payment brought their case to the police station.
May 3 at 2:17 p.m., a complainant called police to report fraudulent purchases made through Amazon.
May 3 at 3:58 p.m., a hit and run on Pucker Street was reported.
May 4 at 7:32 a.m., a man was yelling at the bus stop on Main Street.
May 4 at 10:55 a.m., possible threats were investigated on Mountain Road, but it was found no crime was committed.
May 4 at 12:21 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winterbird Road and found everything to be fine.
May 4 at 5:05 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Mansfield View Road and found everything to be fine.
May 4 at 7:58 p.m., a vehicle speeding and doing donuts was reported on Maple Street.
May 5 at 12:15 a.m., a vehicle was blaring music at this late hour on Mountain Road.
May 5 at 9:46 a.m., garbage left out on Scribner Road was strewn about by wildlife and onto a neighbor’s property.
May 5 at 11:59 a.m., needles were found on Park Place.
May 5 at 9:56 p.m., possible underage alcohol consumption was suspected at the Maplefields on South Main Street, but no such juvenile was found.
May 5 at 11:15 p.m., a person left Maplefields without paying for the goods they took with them, but then doubled back to make good on the goods.
May 6 at 11:14 a.m., police assisted with a mental health incident on Park Place.
May 6 at 3:21 p.m., a car collision at the Maplefields resulted in no serious injury to anyone involved.
May 6 at 4:31 p.m., a Baird Road resident alleged that their property had been damaged by a contractor; police ruled it a civil issue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.