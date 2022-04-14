Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 10
April 3 at 9:03 a.m., dogs were reported in a vehicle on Mountain Road, but the dogs seemed fine and not in distress when police checked up on them.
April 3 at 9:24 a.m., police recovered a single airpod separated from its owner on Park St.
April 3 at 1:13 p.m., police provided advice to someone asking about protective orders.
April 3 at 11:30 p.m., Stowe Police helped Morristown Police after a fight broke out on First Street.
April 4 at 3:34 a.m., a welfare check on South Main Street found its subject to be fine.
April 4 at 8:27 a.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
April 4 at 10:55 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that had broken down on Mountain Road.
April 4 at 4:44 p.m., served trespassing papers on behalf of Lamoille Family Court on South Main Street.
April 5 at 9:45 a.m., a vehicle ran a stop light and was driving erratically on Pucker Street.
April 5 at 1:10 p.m., another vehicle was swerving and moving erratically on Waterbury Road.
April 5 at 2:58 p.m., court paperwork was served at the Golden Eagle Resort.
April 5 at 4:19 p.m., a lost cell phone was returned to its owner on South Main Street.
April 5 at 4:43 p.m., police performed a welfare check to check in on a man living on Sylvan Woods Drive and found him to be fine.
April 5 at 6:02 p.m., a vehicle was driving all over Waterbury Road, but not located by the police.
April 5 at 6:43 p.m., police found a wallet on South Main Street and returned it to its owner.
April 5 at 6:39 p.m., another erratic-moving vehicle was reported on Waterbury Road and not located by the police.
April 6 at 9:51 a.m., a decorative wreath was stolen from the exterior of a Main Street building.
April 6 at 10:00 a.m., Andrew Lavallee, 36, of Shelburne was arrested for felony theft after police say he stole five Canada Goose jackets from True North at Spruce Peak.
April 6 at 10:08 a.m., a phone harassment was reported by a Stowe resident.
April 6 at 11:17 a.m., a trespass notice was issued after someone possibly left a South Main Street business with a coffee that was not paid for.
April 6 at 11:30 a.m., Christopher Bergeron, 41, of Enosburg, was arrested for unlawful mischief after damaging some sheetrock at his employer, Stowe Inn, on the Mountain Road.
April 7 at 3:12 p.m., a Stowe resident reported possible fraud in the form of excessive shipping costs that they refused to pay.
April 7 at 9:32 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a motor vehicle report on Laporte Road.
April 7 at 9:35 p.m., Stowe Police provided advice to a Mountain Road resident inquiring about protective orders.
April 8 at 11:12 a.m., a vehicle struck the Maplefields sign on South Main Street.
April 8 at 5:31 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a drug investigation in Hyde Park.
April 8 at 11:35 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police in their search for a man who had fired a gun inside a residence on Winter Street and fled on foot.
April 9 at 11:21 p.m., a possibly drunk driver on Mountain Road was not located.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
