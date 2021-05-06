Total reported incidents: 76
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 19
April 25 at 12:11 a.m., Justin LaJeunesse, 36, of South Kingston, R.I., was cited on Pucker Street for driving under the influence. LaJeunesse registered a blood alcohol concentration of .120 percent
April 25 at 10:02 a.m., a debit card was found along Mountain Road.
April 25 at 6:19 p.m., Berlin police required assistance with a drug recognition screening on Shed Road.
April 26 at 8:03 a.m., a piece of wood was reported jammed into a door lock for reasons unknown at a residence on Weeks Hill Road.
April 26 at 9:49 a.m., another debit card was found, this time near Emily’s Bridge.
April 27 at 9:56 a.m., a caller believed a car turning around in a driveway on Sargent’s Farm Road seemed suspicious.
April 27 at 1:18 p.m., Jonathan Maxfield, 22, of Johnson, was cited for burglary at the Golden Eagle Resort.
April 27 at 3:44 p.m., a disturbance resulted in the theft of multiple items. An investigation is ongoing, and no address was given.
April 27 at 6:47 p.m., a welfare check on South Main Street found its subject to be in need of no assistance.
April 27 at 7:55 p.m., a dog bit someone on Waterbury Road.
April 28 at 9:24 a.m., fraudulent charges were reported in a person’s bank account.
April 28 at 12:52 p.m., a single-vehicle collision resulting only in property damage was reported.
April 28 at 1:20 p.m., a lost cell phone was reported.
April 28 at 1:49 p.m., John Allen, 66, of Stowe, was cited for petty larceny on River Road.
April 28 at 3:18 p.m., a woman was found fine during a welfare check on Waterbury Road.
April 28 at 8:44 p.m., another welfare check on South Main Street also found that subject to be in no need of assistance.
April 28 at 10:05 p.m., Renee Herring, 21, of Northfield, was cited for driving under the influence on South Main Street. Police did not provide toxicology information.
April 29 at 1:04 a.m., Jonathan Langdon, 56, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on South Main Street.
April 29 at 1:35 a.m., Keri Abraham, 46, of Burlington was cited on South Main Street on an active arrest warrant for failing to appear.
April 29 at 10:45 a.m., Joshua Levaggi, 28, of Morristown was cited for driving under the influence of drugs on South Main Street.
April 29 at 11:32 a.m., a missing wallet was recovered at the Waterbury Reservoir.
April 29 at 12:41 p.m., police discovered a utility pole was possibly struck by a truck but not reported by its assailant.
April 29 at 1:36 p.m., a vehicle parked along Depot Street for what was said to be quite a long time left the area without contact with police.
April 29 at 3:23 p.m., multiple drivers blew through a stop sign on Stowe Hollow Road.
April 29 at 3:47 p.m., police were requested to deliver a trespass notice on Waterbury Road, but the intended recipient was not there to receive it.
April 30 at 4:37 a.m., a person’s presence was unwanted at a residence on Scribner Road, but he left prior to the arrival of police.
April 30 at 7:34 a.m., two bullets were found on the playground at Stowe Elementary School.
April 30 at 4:16 p.m., a caller believed someone using multiple cards at an ATM on South Main Street was suspicious enough to report, but this person was never located.
April 30 at 5:20 p.m., police were called to mediate an in-house dispute.
April 30 at 10:10 p.m., Brendan Kerivan, 24, of Stowe, was arrested on Mountain Road for driving under the influence. No toxicology information was available.
May 1 at 7:16 a.m., a minor vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in no injuries.
May 1 at 11:41 a.m., a man was reportedly harassing people at the Mobil gas station, but left after police responded.
May 1 at 2:18 p.m., a car bumped another in traffic on Maple Street and didn’t immediately stop.
May 1 at 3:25 p.m., Green Up Day trash was left littering the side of the road on Maple Street.
May 1 at 10:19 p.m., a car was reported for pumping up the jams on too loud on Waterbury Road but had departed before police arrival.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
