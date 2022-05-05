Total reported incidents: 32
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 19
Warnings: 17
April 24 at 10:02 a.m., a dispute between a landlord and their tenant broke out on Maple Street over a civil issue.
April 24 at 12:19 p.m., someone failed to pay at the transfer station on Dump Road, but said they had already returned to pay by the time the police called.
April 24 at 3:09 p.m., a found wallet was returned to its owner at the Stowe Police Station on South Main Street.
April 24 at 3:24 p.m., a large black truck was speeding and doing burnouts on Worcester Loop.
April 24 at 3:54 p.m., some travelers on the Stowe Recreation Path got into it over an unleashed dog.
April 24 at 8:24 p.m., a welfare check found no issues at a Taber Hill Road residence.
April 25 at 12:20 a.m., Emily Evans, 34, of Stowe was arrested driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test.
April 25 at 6:45 a.m., a South Main Street resident was mowing their lawn at too early an hour for their neighbor’s taste.
April 25 at 8:04 a.m., a driver got a talking-to by police after driving erratically on Pucker Street.
April 25 at 10:00 a.m., that landlord and tenant on Maple Street were at it again just a day later.
April 25 at 2:09 p.m., a notification was made to a Glenbrook Road resident on behalf of the Delaware Township Police Department in New Jersey.
April 25 at 6:16 p.m., a package containing an iPhone was stolen from a Brush Hill Road residence.
April 26 at 8:09 a.m., a found baseball glove was turned in to the police station on South Main Street.
April 26 at 3:05 p.m., Andrew Stewart Jr., 36, of Burlington was cited after being found in violation of the conditions of his release.
April 27 at 10:43 a.m., Stowe Police assisted with a drug case.
April 27 at 4:04 p.m., an erratic driver was spotted on Pucker Street but not located by police.
April 27 at 4:41 p.m., smoke was seen around Maple Street.
April 27 at 8:02 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a dispute between Morristown residents on First Street.
April 27 at 8:18 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown with an incident on Third Street in Morristown.
April 27 at 8:37 p.m., a suspicious vehicle in the Mountain Road parking lot had left by the time police arrived on the scene.
April 28 at 5:36 p.m., an erratic and speeding driver was reported on Maple Street.
April 29 at 9:20 a.m., a verbal dispute occurred on South Main Street.
April 29 at 9:39 a.m., graffiti was reported on a drop box on Main Street.
April 29 at 9:48 a.m., police searched for a person loitering for extended periods of time on Main Street, but never found anyone.
April 29 at 4:42 p.m., a minor collision occurred in a Mountain Street parking lot.
April 29 at 9:00 p.m., a man was pounding on the door and screaming at a Sylvan Woods Drive residence before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
April 30 at 7:23 a.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Mountain Road.
April 30 at 9:12 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that had been parked on Waterbury Road for a few hours; it turned out to be a construction worker waiting for their foreman to begin work.
April 30 at 10:10 a.m., Stowe Police participated in Drug Take Back Day.
April 30 at 2:31 p.m., there was a miscommunication over the amount someone owed for trash and recycling drop off at the transfer station on Dump Road, and the person went back to pay the amount owed.
April 30 at 7:25 p.m., a white Ford Mustang was speeding down Stagecoach Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
