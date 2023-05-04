Total reported incidents: 45
Arrests: 0
Total reported incidents: 45
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 7
April 23 at 9:01 a.m., a drunk person reported at Stowe Mountain Resort was gone by the time police arrived.
April 23 at 2:30 p.m., a jacket and wallet were stolen on Weeks Hill Road.
April 24 at 6:08 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Main Street, but the subject was not located.
April 25 at 3:59 p.m., a Stowe resident thought an offer to purchase property was possibly a scam, but it was determined to be legitimate.
April 26 at 7:51 a.m., a nervous Mountain Road resident reported spotting a tractor trailer truck near the recently opened Smugglers Notch passage, but police never found such a truck and one never got stuck.
April 27 at 7:17 a.m., a Sterling Ridge Road resident called with questions about child custody.
April 27 at 7:47 a.m., a vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Pucker Street.
April 27 at 4:30 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Weeks Hill Road, but resulted in no injuries.
April 27 at 8:50 p.m., a suspicious truck was reported in the area of Strom Farm Lane but left before police were called.
April 29 at 1:09 a.m., a vehicle was seen speeding on Mountain Road.
April 29 at 4:04 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a person suspected of driving under the influence on Route 15.
April 29 at 7:14 p.m., police conducted a property check on West Hill Road and found everything fine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
