Total reported incidents: 117
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 45
Warnings: 40
April 2 at 12:23 p.m., Connor McLaughlin, 28, of Nanuet, N.Y., was arrested for theft of services after allegedly using someone else’s ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
April 3 at 12:58 p.m., one vehicle passed another on a curve with oncoming traffic on Luce Hill Road.
April 3 at 3:28 p.m., a car crash on Stagecoach Road resulted in no serious injuries.
April 3 at 8:03 p.m., a welfare check on a Taber Hill Road woman found its subject to be fine.
April 4 at 11:31 a.m., a possible broken down vehicle was reported on Cottonbrook Road.
April 4 at 12:49 p.m., police looked into reports of a bad check cut at Stowe Beverage on Mountain Road.
April 4 at 1:34 p.m., a dog was running at large on Pucker Street.
April 4 at 3:06 p.m., a woman was reportedly sitting on the side of the road on Maple Street unpacking her things from a suitcase.
April 4 at 4:09 p.m., a driver was allegedly consuming alcohol while operating a vehicle on Pucker Street, but not verified.
April 4 at 4:15 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in serving a citation to Anthony Breda for disorderly conduct-electronic measure on Main Street.
April 4 at 4:34 p.m., identity theft was reported to police at their headquarters on South Main Street.
April 4 at 5:04 p.m., police conducted a background check for a potential new hire at their headquarters on South Main Street.
April 5 at 6:05 a.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road.
April 5 at 1:06 p.m., a vehicle was heard driving through the parking lot at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road and repeatedly honking a horn, but police never located said vehicle.
April 5 at 4:55 p.m., horses were reportedly obstructing Stowe Hollow Road.
April 5 at 10:05 p.m., someone was playing loud music in their vehicle on Waterbury Road.
April 5 at 11:20 p.m., another moment in an ongoing dispute between tenants on Waterbury Road.
April 6 at 9:05 a.m., police issued a trespass letter for the Maplefields on South Main Street.
April 6 at 4:06 p.m., Herbert Thayer, Jr., 65, of Walden, was arrested on an in-state warrant in Stowe.
April 6 at 4:21 p.m., a bag was stolen out of a vehicle parked at the Barnes Camp parking area on Mountain Road.
April 7 at 8:05 a.m., police assisted Stowe Electric with traffic control as they cleared a tree from power lines on Mountain Road.
April 7 at 10:14 a.m., a reportedly erratic driver on Pucker Street was determined to not be impaired.
April 7 at 10:24 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Mountain Road.
April 7 at 11:04 a.m., a car collision on Waterbury Road resulted in no injuries to either of the parties involved.
April 7 at 3:40 p.m., a person was asking children for money on Main Street.
April 7 at 5:07 p.m., an incident where a man was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the Stoweflake Mountain Resort parking lot on Mountain Road is still being investigated by police.
April 8 at 7:32 a.m., an ID and bank cards were found on Mountain Road.
April 8 at 2:45 p.m., police never caught up with a vehicle reportedly struggling to maintain its lane on Waterbury Road.
