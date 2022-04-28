Total reported incidents: 25
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 14
Warnings: 10
April 17 at 12:00 a.m., Amber Lynn Judd, 32, of Waterbury was arrested on a warrant for false pretenses, forgery/counterfeit, uttering a forged instrument, petit larceny and identity theft after police say she stole a check and cashed it at the bank.
April 18 at 2:21 p.m., a vehicle was tailgating someone on West Hill Road, but police never caught up with them.
April 18 at 4:07 p.m., police provided court paperwork at their police station on South Main Street.
April 19 at 6:27 a.m., low-hanging wires were reported on Mountain Road and police alerted Stowe Electric.
April 19 at 6:49 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department and Stowe Electric after a downed wire caused a tree branch to catch fire on Maple Street.
April 19 at 7:54 a.m., a painting stolen in the 1980s from a Mountain Road was just now reported to police.
April 19 at 7:58 a.m., Judith Katz, 75, was found dead at her Mountain Road residence. Nothing suspicious was found at the scene.
April 19 at 10:15 a.m., a hit-and-run collision caused minor damage to a parked vehicle on Main Street.
April 19 at 10:38 a.m. a branch was reported in the roadway on Waterbury Road.
April 19 at 2:21 p.m., a low-hanging wire was reported on Weeks Hill Road.
April 19 at 4:48 p.m., a Moscow Road resident complained of harassing comments they received on social media.
April 20 at 12:56 p.m., a passenger was seen opening and closing a vehicle door while the vehicle was in motion on Pucker Street, but police never located it.
April 20 at 7:56 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on South Main Street.
April 20 at 11:40 p.m., a lost cell phone was turned into the police station on South Main Street.
April 21 at 12:14 a.m., police provided a courtesy ride back to Morrisville for someone on Moscow Road.
April 21 at 6:23 a.m., looked out for a vehicle described in a complaint on Laporte Road in Morristown, but never found it.
April 21 at 6:05 a.m., police issued a no trespass notice on South Main Street.
April 21 at 10:43 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a continuing courtesy ride for a stranded pedestrian looking to get from Waterbury Road to Morristown.
April 21 at 7:59 a.m., Caitlin Applin, 25, of Winooski was arrested for driving under the influence, a second and subsequent offense, on Waterbury Road. She had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.127.
April 22 at 9:02 a.m., tree limbs had fallen on electric wires on Barrows Road.
April 22 at 10:13 a.m., a lost cell phone was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
April 22 at 10:48 a.m., a vehicle driving all over Waterbury Road was not located.
April 22 at 5:41 p.m., a vehicle left on Nebraska Valley Road was damaged on accident and towed.
April 23 at 7:48 a.m., police went to deliver a trespassing order on River Road but did not locate the subject of the order.
April 23 at 12:22 p.m., a vehicle was speeding and passing others unsafely. Police caught up with the driver and gave them a warning.
April 23 at 11:02 p.m., intoxicated individuals were denied service and asked to leave at Burt’s Irish Pub on Luce Hill Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
