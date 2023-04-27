Total reported incidents: 101
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 39
Warnings: 25
April 16 at 8:54 a.m., ski gear was stolen out of someone’s vehicle on Mountain Road.
April 16 at 3:02 p.m., motorcyclists allegedly speeding down South Main Street were never located by police.
April 17 at 12:49 a.m., a Covered Bridge Road resident complained of a barking dog, which was never located.
April 17 at 9:09 a.m., vehicle damage sustained in a parking lot collision on Mountain Road was reported.
April 17 at 10:19 a.m., Anthony Wayne Daisey, 34, was arrested on an in-state warrant and misdemeanor drug possession on Thomas Lane. Police declined to provide any further information about the arrest.
April 17 at 2:34 p.m., a person was reported to police for walking along Waterbury Road with three bags in tow. Police checked on the person and found no problem.
April 18 at 1:34 a.m., a speeding vehicle was reported on South Main Street
April 18 at 9:22 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Department for Children and Families with a matter on Mountain Road.
April 18 at 11:11 a.m., Stowe police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with a matter on South Main Street.
April 18 at 11:15 a.m., police checked on a person who did not pay for their coffee at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
April 18 at 11:30 a.m., Chad Foss, 45, was arrested for retail theft, violations of conditions of release and unlawful trespass. Police declined to provide further information about this arrest.
April 18 at 12:28 p.m., police issued a trespass notice for someone at a Maple Street residence.
April 18 at 2:56 p.m., vehicle damage was reported at the parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
April 18 at 3:49 p.m., a tow truck was called for a broken-down vehicle on Waterbury Road.
April 18 at 11:30 p.m., a Mountain Road resident complained of harassing phone calls being received and the alleged harasser was asked to stop.
April 19 at 12:04 p.m., Shannon Williams, 27, was arrested on an in-state warrant at the police station. Police declined to provide any further information about the arrest.
April 19 at 4:18 p.m., lost keys were reported.
April 19 at 6:18 p.m., a Stoweflake Meadows resident reported an attempted phone scam for money.
April 20 at 5:54 a.m., a high-speed vehicle was reported on Maple Street. Police found and stopped the driver.
April 20 at 10:53 a.m., money was taken from the farm stand at Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm on Falls Brook Lane.
April 20 at 10:02 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police and other agencies in responding to an armed confrontation in Morristown.
April 21 at 9:05 a.m., a vehicle crashed in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
April 21 at 9:06 a.m., a person found sleeping on the porch of the visitor’s center on Main Street was asked to leave.
April 21 at 10:08 a.m., police were asked to check on Piecasso during its Spring-time closure.
April 21 at 10:18 a.m., police responded to a complaint of smoke billowing over from an open burn on Waterbury Road, but police found no issue.
April 21 at 11:06 a.m., a person was reported for going to the liquor store on Mountain Road when they were not supposed to be drinking due to the stipulations from a previous arrest, but the person was not located.
April 21 at 12:09 p.m., a person on Luce Hill Road reported receiving threatening texts from a former employee after they had been fired.
April 21 at 7:17 p.m., a bumper was removed from Partridge Hill Road.
April 21 at 8:28 p.m., a vehicle speeding and passing other drivers on Route 100 was never located.
April 22 at 2:33 p.m., gunshots were reported on Bryan Road but nothing was found when police investigated.
April 22 at 3:43 p.m., police received a complaint about someone dumping furniture on Moscow Road, but it turned out to just be people setting up chairs to sit by the river.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
