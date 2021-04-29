Total reported incidents: 42
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 29
Warnings: 26
April 18 at 12:28 a.m., Randy Fisk, Jr., 36, of Waterbury, was arrested on Main Street for a first-time driving under the influence offense. Police didn’t provide toxicology information.
April 18 at 5:59 a.m., an erratically-moving vehicle was spotted on Maple Street.
April 18 at 1:06 p.m., a trespasser reported at Notchbrook General Store was gone before police arrived.
April 18 at 2:56 p.m., the subject of a welfare check on Waterbury Road said they were fine.
April 18 at 8:38 p.m., a person possibly passed out in front of the Commodores Inn was located and Lamoille County Mental Health contacted. Later, this person was taken to the hospital.
April 19 at 2:49 a.m., Jonathan Langdon, a 56-year-old from Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release at the Commodores Inn.
April 19 at 9:50 a.m., someone moving out of a residence on Maple Run Lane was concerned their property might be destroyed by the residence owners.
April 19 at 11:28 a.m., someone was driving a little too wildly for the complainant’s taste on River Road.
April 19 at 3:00 p.m., a current resident at the Golden Eagle Resort called Stowe Police to report being harassed in Morristown and was told to call the Morristown Police.
April 19 at 3:59 p.m., police investigating a report of dogs left in a car on Depot Street determined that all was well.
April 19 6:07 p.m., someone claimed they were being threatened near Notchbrook Road and the incident was documented.
April 19 10:31 p.m., an unknown vehicle idling in the driveway of a Strom Farm Lane residence departed prior to police arrival.
April 19 at 11:26 p.m., an intoxicated and belligerent man was reported at the same Strom Farm Lane residence, but the situation de-escalated when he retreated to his room.
April 20 at 4:05 p.m., the San Diego Police Department called asking for assistance with a case.
April 20 at 4:10 p.m., a tow truck was called for a broken down vehicle on Pucker Street.
April 20 at 4:23 p.m., patrols were requested on Stagecoach Road.
April 20 at 4:48 p.m., whoever was swerving all down South Main Street got away it.
April 21 at 7:05 a.m., there was a single vehicle accident on Mountain Road.
April 21 at 9:12 a.m., a VIN verification was performed on Mountain Road.
April 21 at 6:59 p.m., police assisted with a possible mental health situation on Gilcrist Road.
April 22 at 8:03 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
April 22 at 11:07 a.m., Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle speeding and passing cars on Route 100 headed toward Waterbury.
April 22 at 11:15 a.m., police mediated a dispute over some allegedly menacing behavior.
April 22 at 4:38 p.m., a driver was seen parked and possibly consuming an alcoholic beverage in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station on South Main Street.
April 22 at 5:02 p.m., a lost or stolen item along Mountain Road was reported to Barre police.
April 23 at 7:52 a.m., there was a request for speeding enforcement on West Hill Road.
April 23 at 11:14 a.m., police went to perform a welfare check at Notchbrook road, but the person was not located.
April 23 at 3:05 p.m., a car was leaking gas in the parking lot of the Dunkin’ off South Main Street.
April 23 at 3:24 p.m., property damage was reported at a residence on Mountain Road.
April 23 at 4:15 p.m., a small red car was seen going real fast on Nebraska Valley Road.
April 23 at 4:16 p.m., a verbal altercation was called in on Waterbury Road.
April 23 at 6:16 p.m., a verbal argument involving at least one intoxicated person at Golden Eagle Resort ended with both parties agreeing to stay apart.
April 23 at 8:37 p.m., a mother reported her daughter missing near Notchbrook Road. The daughter was found in another town.
April 23 at 10:03 p.m., a speedy driver weaving in and out of traffic on Route 100 was not located by police.
April 24 at 1:43 a.m., police checked on a stopped motorist on Waterbury Road.
April 24 at 9:20 a.m., police were able to locate and stop a speedy driver passing multiple cars on Pucker Street.
April 24 at 10:01 a.m., a moving company was helped with directions on Hunger Lane.
April 24 at 12:29 p.m., a person dealing with a possible mental health matter was reported at Stowe Mountain Resort.
April 24 at 1:24 p.m., a reported panhandler in the parking lot of The Bench off Mountain Road had left by the time police arrived.
April 24 at 7:03 p.m., a trespass notice was confirmed on South Main Street.
April 24 at 8:00 p.m., Robert Wadds, 77, of Hyde Park, was arrested for DUI No. 1 on Pucker Street. Police didn’t provide any toxicology information.
April 24 at 8:33 p.m., a bonfire and loud noise was called in on Brook Road, but was not located by police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
