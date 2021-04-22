Total reported incidents: 30
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 35
Warnings: 32
April 11 at 8:56 a.m., a customer was thought to have driven off without paying at the dump, but it turned out he had an account.
April 11 at 12:35 p.m., an attempt to sneak an open burn on Maple Run Lane under the radar was uncovered and put out.
April 11 at 1:10 p.m., a recipient complained of unwanted text messages on Cady Hill Road; the sender was advised to knock it off.
April 11 at 3:10 p.m., a vehicle collided with a cyclist at Cape Cod Road and Weeks Hill resulting in a driver being given a warning to look while turning in an intersection.
April 11 at 3:21 p.m., an investigation involving drugs occurred at the Golden Eagle Resort.
April 11 at 9:47 p.m., a South Main Street resident reported receiving texts from an unknown sender.
April 12 at 9:43 a.m., a collision was reported at a parking lot on Mountain Road near Stowe Mountain Resort.
April 12 at 10:15 a.m., a suspicious substance was thought to have been found on an attic hatch on Sylvan Roads Drive, but nothing all that curious was discovered.
April 12 at 1:35 p.m., a broken-down vehicle had to be pushed out of the way on Mountain Road.
April 12 at 2:52 p.m., an iPad was reported stolen from a business on Mountain Road.
April 12 at 5:32 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Stagecoach Road.
April 13 at 8:59 a.m., a lost wallet was reported.
April 13 at 1:28 p.m., a reported traffic hazard went unfound on Route 100.
April 13 at 1:40 p.m., a cow wandered out into the middle of Pucker Street.
April 13 at 5:00 p.m., police documented a dog on Mountain Road getting a little too feisty for comfort.
April 14 at 10:13 a.m., someone was seen littering on Cady Hill Road.
April 14 at 11:08 a.m., a Mountain Road resident reported a dirt biker riding on their property without permission; when confronted, the biker agreed to stop.
April 14 at 1:57 p.m., a worker parked his vehicle in a private driveway, irking the the Sylvan Park Road resident it belonged to.
April 14 2:52 p.m., two tenants on Mountain Road got into it over a missing sign. The situation involved verbal harassment before police arrived to mediate.
April 14 at 10:28 p.m., the light drinker on Depot Street who called the police to administer a sobriety check before the got behind the wheel was ruled good to go.
April 15 at 8:54 a.m., a cell phone was discovered along Randolph Road.
April 15 at 12:13 p.m., a driver under the influence was suspected on Waterbury Road, but it turned out they weren’t driving at all.
April 15 at 12:44 p.m., trash illicitly thrown along Stowe Hollow Road was reported.
April 16 at 1:51 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically down Main Street.
April 16 at 2:37 p.m., police mediated a disagreement between a landlord and their tenant on Mountain Road.
April 16 at 11:57 p.m., unfortunately, a search for a lost dog on Mountain Road with Vermont State Police returned no results.
April 17 at 1:22 a.m., police deemed a suspicious call reported on South Main Street to be a prank one.
April 17 at 3:15 p.m., Stowe Police joined the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in returning a Maple Street resident’s property.
April 17 at 6:35 p.m., Eric Rowlands, a 56-year-old from Kingston, Pa., was left with a citation for driving while intoxicated on Cottage Club Road.
April 17 at 9:25 p.m., erratic driving was witnessed on South Main Street. Police did not provide his blood alcohol content.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
