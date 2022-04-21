Total reported incidents: 28
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 21
Warnings: 15
April 10 at 10:10 a.m., needles found behind a Mountain Road business were disposed of safely.
April 10 at 12:38 p.m., someone didn’t pay the fee at the transfer station on Dump Road but returned to do so after being contacted by police.
April 10 at 7:12 p.m., a man was caught on camera walking around a High Meadow Road residence but turned out to just be a neighbor.
April 11 at 7:44 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Barrows Road.
April 11 at 5:15 p.m., police attempted to locate a vehicle involved in a complaint on Waterbury Road but were unsuccessful.
April 12 at 12:24 a.m., a visitor was asked to leave a Notchbrook Road residence.
April 12 at 1:37 a.m., Nicole Deslandes, 49, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to submit to a sobriety test on Mountain Road.
April 12 at 4:49 a.m., two people involved in an argument were separated on Mountain Road.
April 12 at 8:09 a.m., a missing laptop was reported on Mountain Road; the person in possession of the computer was eventually located.
April 12 at 10:24 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the Morristown Police with an investigation at Cadys Falls in Morristown (See related).
April 12 at 4:08 p.m., a wallet was reported missing on Mountain Road.
April 12 at 6:44 p.m., court paperwork was served at the police station on South Main Street.
April 12 at 7:09 p.m., a dispute over construction noise on Topnotch Drive required police intervention.
April 12 at 10:23 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a drug recognition evaluation in Williston.
April 13 at 9:58 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont Police on Mountain Road.
April 13 at 2:16 p.m., police investigated a fraudulent check that was cashed on Main Street.
April 13 at 7:53 p.m., a lost wallet was reported on Luce Hill Road.
April 14 at 12:06 p.m., a roaming dog was spotted on North Hollow Road.
April 14 at 4:29 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a drug recognition evaluation in Hyde Park.
April 14 at 10:52 p.m., an unrecognized vehicle was reported in the driveway of a Covered Bridge Road residence, but it left.
April 15 at 1:15 a.m., Alex Bignall, 27, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test and negligent operation on Main Street.
April 15 at 6:23 a.m., a package delivered to a Moscow Road residence was missing its contents.
April 15 at 9:57 a.m., a driver was moving erratically on Mountain Road, but explained to the police that they had been daydreaming and promised to pay better attention to the road.
April 15 at 10 a.m., a visitor to the town clerk’s office was advised that he could not use the computers for the subject he was researching, and that the library would be more suitable for his research needs.
April 15 at 4:59 p.m., police performed a vehicle identification number verification.
April 16 at 2:57 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Pucker Street.
April 16 at 12:30 p.m., someone called police concerned about a cow that had just given birth at the Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road, but the cow was being cared for by lodge staff.
April 16 at 4:39 p.m., Michael Mallen, 43, of Morrisville, was arrested on Sylvan Park Road on a warrant for a parole violation. Mallen was transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
