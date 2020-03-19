Stowe Mountain Rescue went to the aid of an injured hiker on Mount Mansfield near the gondola on Sunday, March 15 (Stowe Mountain Resort had shut down because of COVID-19 precautions).
On the phone, the hiker said he and his three children were on the Cliff Trail, which was steep, icy and full of moguls. He lost his footing near the top of the last steep pitch and careened down the hard, icy trail, injuring his upper arm/shoulder and ribs at about 3:45 p.m. He said he could not move without serious pain.
Skiers heard his cries for help and offered their help, putting extra layers and a hat on the man until the rescue crew could arrive.
Coincidentally, a Stowe Mountain Rescue Team member was also nearby, and was able to reach the injured hiker within 10 minutes of the 911 call.
Stowe Mountain Resort sent a team of five to extract the injured man via a litter and an ATV/Boggan. The hiker was delivered to a waiting ambulance at the Midway parking lot by 5:45.