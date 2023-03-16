Here’s a round-up of calls made by Stowe Mountain Rescue so far in 2023.

A female snowmobiler Jan. 21 suffered an accident eight miles from the Cottonbrook trailhead. Stowe Mountain Rescue used ATVs to access and extract the woman in the rescue toboggan, while Stowe Rescue delivered medical care.

Thunder Basin

Stowe Mountain Rescue crews help a hiker off Mansfield after he got lost in Thunder Basin in blizzard conditions.
Rescue scenario

Stowe set up and evaluated a rescue scenario in Smugglers Notch involving three injured ice climbers.

