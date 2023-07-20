July 3: A 38-year-old man crashed his mountain bike at the top of the Kimmer’s Trail at Adams Camp and was extracted by ATV.

July 3: Several hours later, a 40-year-old male fell off his bike in the Waterworks Road trail network and was carried out on a litter.

