July 3: A 38-year-old man crashed his mountain bike at the top of the Kimmer’s Trail at Adams Camp and was extracted by ATV.
July 3: Several hours later, a 40-year-old male fell off his bike in the Waterworks Road trail network and was carried out on a litter.
July 4: A 48-year-old male fell on the lower Bear’s Trail in Cady Hill forest and was able to walk out with assistance.
July 8: Two paddlers were stranded on an island in the Winooski River in Moretown. A rescue boat was brought across the river and a tether was attached, allowing them to be brought safely to shore.
July 10: As floodwaters rose across the state, Stowe Mountain Rescue helped evacuate and rescue flood victims. It was a long night of rescues, by boat, truck and foot.
July 14: A woman hiking Mt. Mansfield from the Underhill side injured her ankle and needed to be carried out. Stowe assisted Underhill Jericho Fire Department, coordinating the rescue, and running the rope belay for the litter.
July 15: Crews helped to recover a body from the Huntington Gorge. The victim was a young local woman, and she is the latest in a long list of fatalities at this location. Please stay away from moving water until the flow level diminishes. White, bubbly, aerated water provides no flotation and is extremely dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.