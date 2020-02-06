Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m., two people were injured in a snowmobile accident in the Cotton Brook area about 3 miles from the parking lot.
Five team members responded with ATVs and a snowmobile. One patient was immediately transported out by ATV to a Stowe Rescue ambulance. The second was placed in a litter with a vacuum mattress and transported to a second ambulance.
Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m., Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol asked for help with a snowboarder with a leg injury on “Johnny's Banana,” in backcountry terrain north of the resort at an elevation of roughly 2,100 feet.
The rider was reached from the Smugglers’ Notch road, where his injury was immobilized. He was packaged in a litter with a vacuum mattress, and evacuated via two low-angle lowering systems. The patient was transferred to Stowe Emergency Medical Services for transportation to the hospital. Ski Patrol and Cambridge Fire Department also assisted.
Jan. 24 at 4:15 p.m., Stowe EMS requested assistance with a woman with an ankle injury about 200 meters behind Mountain Haus Drive. She had been walking her dog and slipped on a steep hillside. The patient was evacuated and transferred an ambulance without incident.
Feb. 3 at noon, crews rescued a dog that had fallen into the Little River in Moscow and was trapped. In this section of the Little River, the banks are guarded by ice shelves, leaving a channel of open, moving water down the center of the river. The dog wandered onto the ice shelf and fell into the icy water, and was unable to climb back onto the ice shelf.
When crews arrived, the river conditions were quickly evaluated. The dog appeared hypothermic — he was no longer shivering and was barely holding on to the ice shelf.
The river was only a few feet deep, and a rescue swimmer in a dry suit was able to get in the water and get the dog out, placed it in a sleeping bag and carried it up to Stowe Mountain Rescue truck, where he started shivering and rewarming. The owner took the dog to a veterinarian for evaluation.