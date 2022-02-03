Stowe Mountain Rescue rescued a seriously injured snowmobiler late Saturday night, Jan. 29, five miles up the Cottonbrook trail.
The man sustained serious trauma and the cold temperatures added to the level of urgency.
The team went in on snowmobile and ATV, taking a Stowe EMS paramedic on its first-response crew.
The patient was brought out on a toboggan to a waiting Stowe EMS ambulance at the trailhead.
