Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to a report of an injured mountain biker.
The man injured his left shoulder during a crash on the lower segment of the Florence trail in Cady Hill Forest, a popular mountain biking area.
After assessing the subject for COVID-19 exposure/risk and spinal, neck and back injuries, rescuers immobilized the man’s shoulder andarm with ace bandages and a sling material.
He was taken out of the forest on an ATV where Stowe EMS took over.
