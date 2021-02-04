Stowe Mountain Rescue rescued a 25-year-old skier from the Birthday Bowl area of Smugglers’ Notch Friday.
The lost skier called 911 around 6:20 p.m. after she got stuck on the top of a cliff and realized she was lost.
Using the woman’s cell phone coordinates, Stowe Mountain Rescue pinpointed her location at approximately 300 vertical feet above Vermont 108 in the Notch near the Workout Wall ice climbing area and near the area known as Birthday Bowls.
Crews set up rescue operations at Barnes Camp and deployed a team into the Notch.
Four team members climbed up and lowered the woman down to the road.
She was evacuated to Barnes Camp.
