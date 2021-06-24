Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to Bingham Falls Saturday to rescue a swimmer who had fallen about 25 feet into the lower falls, sustaining significant injury.
Crews dispatched a medical team to assess the situation and stabilize the patient while remaining team members moved in to support the extraction with a litter and wheel and multiple rope systems required to climb the steep stairs out of the swimming hole.
Due to the severity of the injury, Stowe EMS supported the patient while the extraction took place.
The patient was taken to local hospital.
