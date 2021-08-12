Man hauled out of swimming hole
Stowe Mountain Rescue Aug. 7 assisted the Montgomery Fire Department to help a man who had fallen at a swimming hole and couldn’t navigate the steep terrain.
After assessing the man’s condition, Stowe’s hasty team determined he could walk out with the assistance of a rope haul. After the putting the man in a harness and helmet, crews provided a “steady haul,” walking alongside him to provide additional stability.
Enosburg Rescue took over at the trailhead.
Biker injured at Trapps
Crews from Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe EMS helped an injured mountain biker at Trapp Family Lodge Aug. 8.
Employing a litter and wheel, a team of six put extracted the biker, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Swimmer airlifted
A swimmer was airlifted from Mount Mansfield Aug. 9 by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team after falling 60 feet at Bingham Falls.
The man fell into the lower falls at the popular swimming hole. Upon arrival, Stowe EMS took over medical care from bystanders, while the backcountry rescue team used a floating litter to move the man across the water to a wheeled litter and then transported him uphill to Route 108 where he was then taken to the waiting helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.