Stowe Mountain Rescue helped an injured mountain bike rider in Cady Hill Forest, Wednesday, June 2, bringing her out of the woods to a waiting ambulance.
The young rider crashed, injuring her right forearm. Two Stowe Mountain Rescue members quickly responded to the injured woman, with four others arriving minutes later to transport her off trail.
