Stowe Mountain Rescue is stepping into the new year with a new chief and deputy at the helm. Former chief Graham Govoni has retired after 20 years on the team.
Jon Wehse has been named chief after serving as deputy chief last year. “Jon is a hyper-organized force of nature, already launching various initiatives to make the team stronger,” according to a team press release.
Nick Chegwidden is the new deputy chief. Chegwidden works for Stowe EMS and Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol.
Drew Clymer, Greg Speer and Todd Westervelt continue to serve as lieutenants.
Last year was another record-breaking year for Stowe Mountain Rescue, with 57 calls, involving a total of 1,300 hours on the job — nearly a 90 percent increase in the number of missions from just a few years ago.
Stowe Mountain Rescue has several trainings coming up, starting with navigating winter terrain, including avalanche and vertical ice scenarios.
“In the meantime, we’re ready to deploy at any moment, just as soon as our services are needed,” the team said.
