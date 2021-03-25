Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to a distress call Saturday night, March 20, from two hikers who couldn’t make it out of the woods on their own.
The duo hiked up the Sterling Pond Trail from Route 108 and tried to take a shortcut back to the road. The rescue team told the hikers to backtrack, and they reached the Long Trail.
Stowe Mountain Rescue sent members to the top of the mountain on ATVs, who picked up the hikers, too tired to continue, and gave them a ride down the mountain.
