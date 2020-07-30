Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the aid of a father and son who got separated on Mount Mansfield, and a woman who became exhausted while hiking in the Worcester Range on the other side of the valley. Both incidents happened July 24.
• A father and son left the visitors center at the top of the Toll Road up Mount Mansfield, headed north on the Long Trail toward the Chin.
The father became fatigued and decided to turn around, go back to the car, and drive to the base of the Toll Road. The son planned to reach the Chin, then return to the Toll Road, walk down, and meet his father.
But the son became disoriented and wasn’t sure where he was, so he called his father. Neither had any familiarity with Mount Mansfield, so the father called 911. The rescue team had the son call 911 so his location could be ascertained, and he was on the CC Road just above Underhill State Park. The solution: continue down the CC Road to the park, where the park staff would help him, and the father drove around to Underhill to pick up his son.
• At about 8 p.m. July 24, a woman called 911 for help. She was on the Skyline Ridge trail in the Worcesters, at an elevation of more than 3,000 feet. She was moving slowly, exhausted, out of food and water, and had no flashlight.
A small rescue team left Pinnacle Meadows and used an unmaintained side trail to reach the woman’s location just as it became dark. With food, water and a headlamp, the woman was able to walk with the team back to the parking lot where she’d left her car.
