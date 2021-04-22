A Stowe man who federal authorities say was caught with 272 pounds of marijuana near the U.S.-Canadian border, pleaded not guilty in federal court to two felony drug charges related to the smuggling case in the Northeast Kingdom.
Jack M. Cohen, 35, denied one count of importing a major load of marijuana into the United States on March 24 and a second count of possession with the intent to distribute the drug.
If convicted, federal prosecutors also want Cohen to forfeit any property or proceeds obtained or used during the drug smuggling operation, the indictment said. It includes, but is not limited to, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that Cohen was operating the night he was arrested in rural Essex County, records show.
Cohen is formerly from Amherst, Mass.
The U.S. Border Patrol said its investigation indicates there may have been two earlier smuggling operations on Feb. 11 and 22 in the town of Canaan related to the case, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.
Agent James F. Loomis said the Border Patrol was investigating possible drug smuggling in Canaan near Lake Wallace, also known as Wallace Pond, for more than a month. The waterway is along the international border and is mostly in Canada, but is close to where Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec intersect.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Gales, who was aware of the two earlier incidents, was working on March 24 when a trail camera near Song Bird Drive in Canaan activated about 9:26 p.m. with a vehicle heading north and activated again at 9:34 p.m. with a vehicle going south, Loomis said.
There was little traffic in the area near Gales, who had pulled off Vermont 114 to monitor any vehicles, Loomis said.
Gales spotted a pickup truck, began to follow it and signaled for it to pull over about 9:45 p.m. The driver, later identified as Cohen, said he was checking the ice to see if he could fish, Loomis said. Gales, suspecting the driver had made an exchange, asked for permission to search the truck.
Cohen refused, Loomis said.
Semy, a police dog, found four duffle bags containing what appeared to be marijuana, the Border Patrol reported.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle allowed Cohen to remain free on conditions.
The Border Patrol said the Cohen case may be connected to two earlier cases in Canaan on Feb. 11 and 22.
