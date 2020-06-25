On June 22, Berlin police responded to a report of an altercation at Shaw’s Supermarket in Berlin.
Police allege Ryan Brooks, 21, of Stowe assaulted a supermarket employee. With assistance from employees and customers, police were able to take Brooks into custody.
He is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, and is scheduled to be arraigned July 30 in Washington County Criminal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.