A Stowe man has admitted to setting eight fires in town over the past two years, causing about $1.5 million in damage.
Jeffrey Nolan, age 62, was arrested after admitting to police that he set fires at the Stowe Public Library and the Stoware Commons building on March 30, 2019; a chiropractor’s office on April 18, 2019, a three-bay garage and storage building on South Main Street on June 1, 2020; a commercial building at 571 South Main St. at the beginning of August last year; a Dumpster on River Road on Aug. 29 and the Stowe Cable Systems building just hours later; and the Stowe Cable building again on last week Jan. 7.
Nolan’s admission follows a lengthy joint investigation involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Stowe Police Department, and the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
Nolan was held for lack of $5,000 cash bail and will be arraigned today on 8 counts of 2nd Degree Arson.
