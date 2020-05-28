A Stowe man was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.
Multiple callers reported a wrong-way driver at 2:30 the morning of May 23 in Richmond. Police were able to stop the vehicle in Waterbury.
Police identified the driver as Emmett J. O’Connell, 21, of Stowe; he was charged with driving under the influence, gross negligent driving, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude police.
He was arraigned May 26 in Washington County Superior Court.
•••
May 21 at noon, vandalism complaint on North Main Street in Waterbury. After an argument, police allege, Jeffrey Smith, 51, of Waterbury kicked and broke flowerpots owned by Nicholas Wilson, 24, of Waterbury.
May 23 at 4:12 p.m., police stopped Heather M. Rayta, 34, of St. Albans on Route 100 in Waterbury after observing a traffic infraction. Rayta was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
May 26 at 9:35 p.m., a records check showed a green van was owned by a person whose license had been criminally suspended, so a trooper stopped the vehicle at Routes 2 and 100 in Waterbury. The driver, Timothy S. Chicoine, 54, of Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence No. 3 and driving after his license had been criminally suspended.