A man intentionally set fire to the Stowe Cable building early this morning, according to police.
It’s the second time the telecommunications company’s building was lit on fire in a little more than four months — and the latest in a series of suspicious fired in Stowe over the past five years.
According to a report from Stowe Police Department, the fire at 172 Thomas Lane was started around 5:52 this morning, Jan. 7.
Investigators asked for help identifying the suspect, who was seen allegedly setting the fire via security cameras.
The suspect is described by police as a male between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen walking on Thomas Lane at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police would also like to talk to anyone driving in the area who may have seen someone walking there between 5 and 6 a.m.
A reward up to $100,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or people who set the fires to various buildings in Stowe between 2016 and present. According to investigators, more than a dozen fires have been intentionally set in Stowe since 2016, with an estimated total property damage of more than $4 million.
Stowe Cable was previously set ablaze on Aug. 30, just hours after an intentionally lit Dumpster fire less than a mile away destroyed a car port.
The fires are being investigated by the Vermont State Police-Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, Stowe Police Department and the ATF Burlington Field Office.
Anyone with information or who can identify the person can call Stowe Police Department at 253-7126 or the Vermont Arson Tip line at 1-800-322-7766.
