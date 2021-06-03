Vermont State Police arrested Lauren Frank, 28, of Stowe, for unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct after an altercation at a home on Hogback Road in Cambridge on Tuesday, June 1.
Police responded to the residence at 1:41 p.m. and found Frank allegedly acting in a “violent, tumultuous and profane manner,” according to police.
Police clamed she caused a significant amount of damage to the home. Frank was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released.
She is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on July 21.
