Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the aid of a female mountain biker injured on Bears Trail in Cady Hill trails system Saturday afternoon. Crews deployed a two-member team to locate and assess the biker’s condition.
Stowe emergency medical services sent in a medic to begin packaging the patient while Mountain Rescue deployed a litter and wheel system and deployed to the accident scene. The woman was transported by ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.