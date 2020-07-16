Stowe Mountain Rescue and Cambridge Fire and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who injured her ankle on the Sterling Pond Trail on July 9 at about 3:30 p.m.
The woman was about one-third of the way up the Sterling Pond Trail. She had twisted her ankle while hiking down, was unable to bear weight, and called for help.
The rescue crew immobilized her ankle, packed her into a litter, and carried down the trail into the hands of Cambridge Rescue Services.
The rescue took two hours.
