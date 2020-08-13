Stowe Mountain Rescue crews helped a hiker down from the Pinnacle after she hurt herself while hiking over the weekend.
The woman slipped and injured her ankle while descending the Pinnacle Trail on Sunday, Aug. 9. She was unable to bear weight and was helped to the side of the trail by her two hiking companions, who called 911 for assistance at 1 p.m.
The first responders located her on the trail below the Skyline Trail intersection and above the Vista. The second team drove to the Upper Meadows, used a unmaintained side trail to about 2,400 feet in elevation, then bushwhacked a short distance to the hiker.
She was evaluated, immobilized, put in a litter and pulled to safety.
She declined an ambulance ride and drove to the hospital in her personal vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.