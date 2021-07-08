Stowe Mountain Rescue July 3 brought an injured mountain biker out of the woods on Cady Hill near the power substation.
A biker slid off a narrow bridge made slick from the rain, and caught her ankle in the bike’s frame during the fall.
Stowe emergency and police officers arrived on scene first. Stowe Emergency Medical Services immobilized the woman’s ankle, while Stowe Mountain Rescue brought the biker out of the woods on a litter.
She was transported to Copley Hospital in Morristown.
