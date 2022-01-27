The snow came down and someone fired the starting gun. Stowe Mountain Rescue had three calls in quick succession on Jan. 17 and 18.
The crew Jan. 17 rescued two snowmobilers on a snowmobile tour who suffered injuries in accident approximately 4 miles from the Cottonbrook trailhead.
A hasty team deployed on snowmobile to provide medical care while other team members traveled into the woods on ATV with the rescue boggan. The duo was brought back safely to the trailhead.
That same day, Stowe Mountain Rescue helped two stranded skiers who found themselves cold and disoriented after dark in backcountry terrain above the Mt. Mansfield Touring Center.
Team members went as far as possible by ATV and then two members hiked uphill to the skiers, supplying headlamps and warm clothing, and got them moving downhill.
Once they reached the ATVs, they were given a ride to safety.
The next day, Jan. 18, a seriously injured out-of-bounds snowboarder was rescued in Smugglers Notch.
Two rescuers served as a hasty team, together with a member of Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol. Meanwhile other team members brought a litter up Route 108 using the ATV and boggan. The man was lowered and hauled down to the road using a rope belay for safety.
As a reminder, here’s the Stowe Mountain Rescue mantra: “Head lamp, head lamp, head lamp. Oh, and spare clothing. And water, food, spare batteries, first aid kit, a means to light a fire, a compass — the mantra gets less snappy the more things we add, but your safety and comfort increases.”
