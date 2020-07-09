Graffiti from a white supremacist hate group was painted on the side of the Waterbury Dam in Waterbury.
A worker discovered the graffiti last week and reported it to the state police on July 1. The graffiti was painted on the east side of the dam, which can’t be seen by people swimming or boating on the Waterbury Reservoir and otherwise has little visibility to the public, police said.
The graffiti is associated with the hate group Patriot Front and was applied using a stencil, so the graffiti could be applied quickly.
There is no video of that area of the dam, and so far there are no known witnesses or suspects.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources removed the graffiti the same day it was discovered. State police informed the Attorney General’s Office under the state’s bias incident reporting system. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.
