Police hope someone might recognize the description of a woman found dead in the Winooski River.
On the evening of June 19, police received a report of a body in the river near 31 Welch Park Drive in Middlesex. The following day, the state police dive team retrieved the woman’s body, which was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The cause of death remains undetermined, and it is unclear how long the woman was dead before she was found.
Police say the woman was white, between 30 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-3, weighing 206 pounds. She has tattoos of the names “Sue” and “Patty” on her left forearm; other tattoos on her body includes a red and blue butterfly, a pink and yellow five-petal flower on her right foot with leaves going up her ankle, and two roses on her right wrist. She was wearing a large ring on her right index finger with a carved face and headdress.
Police do not believe the woman was previously been reported missing.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or the circumstances of her death is asked to call the State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.
